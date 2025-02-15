‘People are dying’: Higher fines & demerit points for speeding from 2026 after ‘significant’ increase in accidents

Higher fines & demerit points for speeding after speed-related fatalities rise by 44%

Motorists caught for speeding will face higher fines and more demerit points from 1 Jan 2026.

This comes after a “very significant” increase in the number of road accidents in Singapore since 2020, said Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam.

More needs to be done despite increased enforcement

Mr Shanmugam was speaking during Road Safety Day at Chong Pang, which was held on Saturday (15 Feb) at Block 165 Yishun Ring Road.

He stated that despite increased enforcement, more is needed to change or shape the behaviour of motorists.

This is because “people are dying and getting injured” on our roads, he said, adding:

Every vehicle is a potential missile on the roads. It is dangerous if you do not use it properly.

142 died from road accidents in 2024

Mr Shanmugam said the increase in the number of road accidents is “something that is of concern”, though the numbers are still below those before the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were about 7,200 road accidents last year, which resulted in about 142 fatalities, he added.

“What that means is that every week, about two to three persons are dying from road accidents,” he noted.

46 people died due to speeding-related accidents in 2024

Speed is one of the factors, as it increases the risk of accidents, Mr Shanmugam said.

192,000 speeding violations were caught in 2024 — the highest in 10 years, he added.

Also, 46 people died due to speeding-related accidents last year, a 44% rise from 2023.

While the higher penalties for speeding will kick in from next year, time will be given for motorists to adjust, the minister said.

Thus, those caught for speeding violations this year will continue to be punished under the current rates.

However, they will also receive an advisory about the heavier penalties from 1 Jan.

The Traffic Police will release more details in due course.

