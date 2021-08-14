24-Year-Old Man Allegedly Hits Father Repeatedly With Walking Stick

Striking someone, or physically assaulting them for that matter, isn’t the best way to resolve any issue.

Attacking a stranger is one thing, but doing that to a family member is a whole other level of horror.

Last December, a 24-year-old reportedly struck his father repeatedly with a walking stick, causing multiple injuries.

On Friday (13 Aug), he pleaded guilty to a separate charge, alongside which the court will consider charges for assault.

Source

Man hits father with walking stick & causes multiple injuries

According to The Straits Times (ST), 24-year-old Liew Jun Xian struck his father with the latter’s walking stick and caused multiple injuries including:

Cuts on the right shoulder

Stab wounds on the left hand

Stab wounds on the middle finger

This reportedly happened sometime in December 2020.

Released on supervision after 3.5-year reformative training

But the alleged assault on his father was just the tip of the iceberg.

The entire saga reportedly started in July 2016 when Liew had to undergo reformative training for an earlier conviction.

He was released some 3.5 years later in February 2020 under a “release on supervision” scheme that allocated a curfew and required him to report to a supervising officer periodically.

Additionally, Liew had to live with his father and wear an electronic monitoring tag.

For illustration purposes only

Source

Broke his curfew & cut off electronic tag

However, Liew apparently did not abide by the conditions and broke his curfew.

Therefore, 1 month after his release, the relevant authorities sent a notice to his father’s flat requiring Liew to report to Lloyd Leas Community Supervision Centre the following day.

Source

Instead of doing that, Liew reportedly moved out of his father’s flat and holed up at a friend’s place.

When his supervising officer attempted to contact him, Liew simply ignored the calls.

To make things worse, he purportedly cut off the electronic monitoring tag to avoid detection.

However, for some reason, Liew eventually surrendered himself at Bedok North Neighbourhood Police Centre on 31 Aug 2020, about 6 months after he was released.

He struck his father 4 months after, for reasons that were undisclosed.

On Friday (13 Aug), Liew pleaded guilty for failing to turn up at the supervision centre. 2 other charges, including a count of assaulting his father, will be taken into account.

Liew will return to court for sentencing on 1 Sep.

Hope he learns his lesson

Assault cases are always difficult to comprehend, but when relatives are involved, there’s an additional element of heartbreak.

Let’s hope Liew learns from this episode and will avoid getting into trouble with the law moving forward.

As for his father, we hope the injuries were merely superficial and that he has made a swift recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pat Gerber on Flickr.