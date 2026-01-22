Man runs Hong Kong Standard Chartered Marathon with baby strapped to chest, told to leave course

Hong Kong marathon runner stopped after being spotted carrying baby on course

A man who was seen running while carrying a baby during the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday (18 Jan) was stopped by race officials and instructed to leave the course, organisers have confirmed.

The incident came to light after a video circulated widely on social media, showing the man running along West Kowloon Highway, a stretch of the full marathon route, with an infant strapped to his chest.

Video shows baby strapped to runner’s chest

Footage believed to have been filmed by another participant shows the man wearing glasses, carrying a backpack, and holding a mobile phone in his right hand as he ran.

With his left hand, he appeared to support the back of the baby’s neck. A race bib was pinned to the child’s windproof cover, indicating that the man had started in the men’s full marathon category.

Despite moving at a slow pace, the baby’s head could be seen bobbing up and down throughout the clip, prompting concern among viewers.

Other runners passing by were also seen turning their heads to look at the man.

Organisers confirm runner was stopped

The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates (HKAAA), organiser of the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, confirmed that race officials identified a rule violation during the event.

The runner’s participation was terminated, and he was instructed to leave the course to ensure safety, HK01 reported.

The association added that if race staff discover any violations within the course area, participants will be required to stop competing and leave the course.

Their race results will be annulled, and organisers reserve the right to bar such individuals from future events.

Rules prohibit runners from carrying infants

Marathon regulations clearly state that participants accompanied by infants, children under the age of 16, or anyone not wearing a valid race bib are not permitted on the course.

Those who violate the rule will be asked to leave immediately.

Official live-tracking data showed that the runner involved, surnamed Wang, started the race at 6.25am.

He completed about 15km in approximately two hours and 20 minutes at an average speed of around 6.5km/h before being stopped.

Records indicate that he did not finish the race.

The incident sparked widespread criticism online, with many users condemning the man’s actions as irresponsible and dangerous.

Some commenters warned that the baby could have suffered a concussion from repeated jolting, while others raised concerns about the risk of serious injury if the runner had tripped and fallen.

Questions were also raised over how the man was able to enter the race area without being stopped earlier.

Marathon sees hundreds seek medical attention

The incident occurred during a physically demanding race day.

According to The Standard, at least 59 runners were taken to hospital for medical treatment, with two reported to be in critical condition and three in serious condition.

By 11am, organisers said 1,517 runners had required medical attention, most for minor issues such as abrasions, sprains, and muscle cramps.

Some runners experienced heatstroke and shock, while three required on-site cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation before being transferred to hospital.

About 74,000 people registered for this year’s marathon.

