‘Overwhelmed by grief’: Mediacorp actress Hong Ling lost both her baby & mum this year

Mediacorp actress Hong Ling reveals on Mother’s Day that she lost her baby

Mothers’ Day this year was difficult for Mediacorp actress Hong Ling and her actor husband Nick Teo.

On Sunday (11 May), Hong posted a video on Instagram which showed her surprising Teo with the news of her pregnancy.

However, this was revealed to be a snapshot of happier times as her heartbreaking caption revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

With a black-and-white filter, the video captured the couple in a loving embrace as they celebrated a new life — when times were better and brighter.

Hong Ling carried loss of baby in silence

“As Mothers’ Day approaches, my heart feels an unbearable ache,” the 30-year-old Hong wrote, adding:

Never in my darkest dreams did I imagine experiencing such immense pain, losing both my beloved mum and my precious baby earlier this year.

Although she did not specify when she miscarried, an ultrasound scan she uploaded was dated 11 Feb.

Hong also shared that the couple “carried the lost [sic] in silence”, having let fear stop them from sharing it with the public.

When they had to have conversations about children, it “pierced through [their] hearts”, as they put up “forced smiles”, she said, adding:

It was the loneliest things [sic] we have ever done.

Hong Ling lost mother to cancer on 23 Feb

The miscarriage was a double blow as just a few months ago, on 23 Feb, Hong lost her mother Kaewsoda Kesorn to cancer. Madam Kaewsoda was just 52.

She had earlier shared touching photos and memories in a post on 24 Feb, recalling the selflessness of her mother, who always put their family ahead of her own health issues.

The twin tragedies left Hong “overwhelmed by grief”, and her faith shaken, Hong said.

Though she “still can’t see the light now”, Hong, who is a Christian, believed God would turn all bad for good.

Couple’s celebrity friends express condolences

Several of the couple’s celebrity friends expressed their condolences and left words of encouragement in the comments.

They included Chantelle Ng, Zhang Zetong and Priscelia Chen, Teo’s co-stars in the recently concluded local series Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story.

Ng said she did not know that Hong was going through so much.

Belinda Lee, who is also a Christian, advised her that God cared deeply about her suffering and would make it up to her.

Sheila Sim wished her a Happy Mother’s Day, saying she was “so brave” to talk about what happened.

Also read: ‘My father and I were by her side’: Mediacorp actress Hong Ling’s Thai mother passes away at age 52

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @honglingg_ on Instagram.