Woman Allegedly Sees Ghostly Figures While Taking Mirror Selfie In ‘Cheap’ S’pore Hotel Lift

Woman Claims To See Ghostly Figures In Mirror In Singapore Hotel Lift

Hotels are notorious for being a little creepy, especially those that may not be so well-maintained.

A woman visiting Singapore over the weekend allegedly encountered the paranormal at a “cheap” hotel she was staying at.

While taking a selfie in the hotel’s lift mirror, she discovered several other humanoid figures in the image.

However, she had been alone in the lift at the time.

Sees ghostly figures in photo when taking mirror selfie in hotel

The woman recounted her experience on Twitter on 6 May when she was in town for the Doujima event at Suntec City.

According to her account, everything started when she offered to retrieve her roommate’s item in the hotel room.

She managed to fetch the item without incident but was soon in for a shock.

While she was in the hotel elevator, she decided to take a mirror selfie on a whim.

But there on her phone camera screen was a group of people in the lift with the OP.

She noted that there were five or six “older Chinese people” who didn’t seem to notice her presence.

The woman then decided against taking the selfie for fear of getting their attention.

Understandably shaken by the experience, the OP shared that she dreaded heading back to the hotel that night.

However, she had no choice as she “can’t afford to find somewhere else to stay”.

Hotel allegedly “cheap” and in poor condition

The OP and her roommate shared in separate posts that they were staying in less-than-ideal conditions.

According to the roommate, the hotel room — including the bathroom — was “tiny”.

What’s worse was that there was allegedly mould in their shared room.

In the tweet, the OP revealed that her travel companion was purportedly falling sick from the mould.

That said, she did not name the hotel that they were staying at.

Hope experience wasn’t too traumatising

Unfortunately for the woman, what was supposed to be a fun weekend turned into a rather traumatising one at her hotel.

Hopefully, she manages to recover and move on from the incident.

