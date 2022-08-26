S’porean Households Will Receive S$100 Utilities Credit, Can Be Used To Offset SP Service Charges

1.2 Million Singaporean Households To Receive One-Off S$100 Household Utilities Credit

As the cost of living continues to rise, the Government is doing what it can to provide financial support to Singaporeans.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that households in Singapore will be getting a one-off S$100 Household Utilities Credit (HUC).

This is part of the S$1.5 billion package that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in June.

In order to qualify for the HUC, a household has to have at least one Singapore citizen. They must also be living in a residential property in Singapore, be it private or public.

The credit will go directly into eligible households’ SP Service utilities accounts.

Household Utilities Credit is on top of GSTV U-Save scheme

In a statement on Friday (26 Aug), MOF shared that about 1.2 million Singaporean households will each get a one-off S$100 HUC by next month.

It will be given on top of the permanent GST Voucher U-Save scheme, which benefits 950,000 HDB households. This means that those who are eligible for GST Voucher U-Save will get the HUC as well.

To be eligible for the HUC, a household must:

Have at least one Singapore citizen

Be living in a residential property in Singapore (public or private)

Eligible households will have the HUC directly dispersed to their SP Service utilities accounts by Sep 2022.

They will then be able to use the HUC to offset SP Group charges.

Those who receive a separate billing for their electricity charges by other retailers may use the credit for other non-electricity SP Group charges, such as:

Water

Gas

Refuse disposal

Eventually, households may claim excess credit on the SP Group account to offset future bills until they’ve fully utilised everything.

Up to seven months’ worth of rebates for FY2022

MOF added that HDB households will receive double their regular U-Save in Financial Year (FY) 2022 through the regular GST Voucher scheme and Household Support Package as part of Budget 2022.

In total, four-room HDB households will get about five months’ worth of utility bill rebates for FY2022.

Meanwhile, those in three-room flats will get about seven months’ worth of rebates.

