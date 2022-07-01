HDB Households Will Get Up To S$190 GST U-Save Rebates In Jul

Eligible HDB Households Will Get 2nd Quarterly GST Voucher U-Save Rebates To Offset Utility Bills

Amidst news of rising costs and GST hikes, Singaporeans can take some comfort in the fact that the Government is doing their best to help. Among the measures they have is the GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme, which includes the U-Save rebate.

Eligible households will be receiving their second quarterly rebates this month, which will help offset their utility bills.

Following Budget 2022 in which Finance Minister Lawrence Wong introduced the Household Support Package (HSP), households will get double their usual rebate amount.

Households to get GSTV U-Save rebates in Jul 2022

In a press release today (1 Jul), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the upcoming distribution of the second tranche of the quarterly U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates.

Thanks to the HSP, eligible households will be getting an additional “HSP U-Save” on top of the usual rebates.

Here’s a table MOF provided showing the different amounts households can enjoy based on their HDB flat types:

With the additional rebate, 1- and 2-room flat households will get a total of S$190 worth of U-Save rebates in July.

According to MOF, the tranche of rebates for FY2022 will offset the following amount of utility bills for the average household living in various flat types:

1- and 2-room flats – 8 to 10 months’ worth

3- and 4-room flats – 4 to 6 months’ worth

You may check out MOF’s press release for details on the S&CC rebates.

All in all, roughly 950,000 households are expected to benefit from the rebates. To find out if you qualify, see the list of requirements here.

The next rounds of rebates will likely come in October and January 2023.

Hope rebates will ease financial burdens

In anticipation of an inflation, it’s slightly relieving to know that help will be available even in the slightest form.

We’re sure that households, especially families with multiple financial concerns, appreciate the assistance.

Let’s hope that it will tide us through this period until the economic climate stabilises again.

