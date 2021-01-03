Monitor Lizards ‘Hugging’ In Singapore Park Leave Netizens Amused

Singapore started 2021 with rain, and a lot of it. As we hold on to our jackets for dear life amid this sweater weather, others aren’t so fortunate to have sweaters in their size — or species, for that matter.

So it was that 2 monitor lizards were spotted in an highly ambiguous position by someone, who posted the video on TikTok.

The video later appeared on Facebook, where netizens pondered over the meaning of its existence.

Were the reptiles fornicating, having a fight, or merely huddling together for warmth amid the chilly weather?

We may never know.

You can view the full video here, but we’ve also summarised it below.

Hugging monitor lizards frolic rather violently

Reptiles are cold-blooded animals, so they don’t really suffer from the cold like us hot-blooded mammals do.

Regardless, the curious sight of 2 reptiles, believed to be monitor lizards, seemingly hugging each other has netizens amused.

As they’re grappling with each other, they lose balance and hit the ground, but are still tightly grasped.

They say there’s a thin line between hatred and love.

One of the reptiles ends up on top of the other, and the flailing starts getting more intense.

Soon after, like in that pivotal Rocky scene, the reptile which was seemingly pinned down manages to force itself back up…

…only for the 2 to resume their ‘hugging’.

This carries on until the end of the clip, leaving viewers none the wiser as to what just transpired.

Netizens undecided on what reptiles were doing

The netizen who reposted the video on Facebook quipped that the reptiles were cuddling for warmth.

Others, however, saw the cuddling as more obscene than innocent.

The rough play had some wondering if they were actually hostile towards each other. Maybe they had a disagreement over who left the dishes out that day.

Yet others thought they were engaged in a dance, but given the lack of background music, we think this music may exist only in their heads.

What we can all agree with is that we can’t agree on what the reptiles were engaged in.

Snuggling in cold weather

For those who aren’t so lucky to have a partner to cuddle, perhaps a blanket or pillow will have to suit these needs.

However, there’s one upside — a blanket won’t get mad at you for not answering their texts. We jest, of course. Stay chilly and hopefully we’ll get the answer to what the reptiles were up to one day.

