Woman in China finds human bones under new home, developer refuses refund

Woman in Henan shocked to discover human bones under her newly-purchased home

What was meant to be a dream home quickly turned into a waking nightmare for a woman in Henan Province, China, after she discovered human bones buried beneath her newly purchased house.

The woman, surnamed Sun (name transliterated from Chinese), bought a ground-floor unit with a private yard in Changyuan city in 2024.

Excited about settling into her new home, she began renovations in December last year, only for the project to take a chilling turn.

Human remains uncovered during landscaping work

While workers were installing stairs and levelling the ground near the balcony, they noticed the soil was unusually loose.

Upon digging deeper, they uncovered what appeared to be human remains.

Out of growing concern, Ms Sun decided to investigate herself.

She then contacted the police after uncovering what looked like a human femur.

When authorities began an on-site investigation, they unearthed more bones, including ribs and a coccyx.

The remains were taken for forensic examination, and it was confirmed on 16 June that the bones belonged to a male individual.

Developer refused to issue refund or exchange

Speaking to reporters, Ms Sun shared that the experience had left her family traumatised.

They were unable to move in and continued to suffer from immense emotional stress.

She requested a replacement unit of equal size, along with compensation for relocation expenses and psychological distress, stating that the ordeal had left a deep emotional scar.

However, Ms Sun’s efforts to seek accountability from the property developer and management company were met with delays.

The developer insisted the unit had been handed over according to regulations and refused to issue a refund or exchange.

Even after the local Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau stepped in to mediate, no meaningful progress was made, reports Taiwan’s news outlet Liberty Times Net.

One housing bureau official admitted that the developer was not cooperating and that their hands were tied.

According to The Epoch Times, the property management company explained that the backfill soil used in the courtyard had been sourced externally and not thoroughly screened, allowing the decades-old remains to go unnoticed.

According to police, the human bones are believed to date back around 20 years, though investigations are still ongoing.

