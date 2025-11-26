Wife in M’sia seeks help for husband trapped in Hat Yai floods, he’s found in hotel with another woman

Husband stranded in Hat Yai floods discovered staying with another woman

Amid the ongoing floods in Hat Yai, Thailand, a woman in Malaysia reached out for help after her husband was reportedly trapped in a hotel.

However, the person she contacted later discovered that the husband had been sharing a room with another woman for four days, though the wife remains unaware.

Worried wife asks for help to rescue stranded husband

On Monday (24 Nov), Threads user @psmommyhannah shared that a woman had privately messaged her, asking if she could help arrange rescue for her husband, who was reportedly trapped in a Hat Yai hotel with a “colleague”.

The wife requested urgent help as their young children had started asking for their father.

The original poster (OP), who has relatives living in Hat Yai, agreed to check on the situation.

When she did, she discovered that the “colleague” the husband was supposedly with was actually a woman, and they had been sharing a room for the past four days.

“O men, have pity on your wives and children at home. If you feel no shame before people, at least feel shame before God,” the OP wrote.

OP shares incident as cautionary reminder to wives

The OP explained that she shared the story to remind wives not to be overly confident or trusting of their husbands.

She also noted that the woman who contacted her had not suspected anything, as her husband usually communicates frequently.

Other Threads users advised wives to verify details of their husband’s trips, such as asking how long they will be away and calling their department’s phone number to confirm.

The OP added that the wife had only grown worried because her husband had not contacted her for two days after his phone battery died.

Some netizens urged the OP to tell the wife about the discovery, even if it would be painful.

The OP replied that she was still unsure how to approach the situation, particularly as the wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

