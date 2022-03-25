Husband Shields Wife By Helping Her Hang Outside The Balcony As Their Flat Catches Fire

When unfortunate tragedies strike, our immediate response is to keep our loved ones safe from harm. This seems to be the case for a husband from China who did all he could to shield his wife from a blazing fire.

On 13 Mar, a fire broke out in a flat in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, in China. During the incident, the wife, Ms Wang, was seen standing outside the balcony while her husband, Mr Chen, clung to her tightly.

Not long after, firefighters arrived at the scene to put out the blazing fire. The couple was rescued, but the husband died due to severe burns on Tuesday (22 Mar).

Husband shields wife from blazing flat

In a video released by the Nanjing Fire Department, the husband was seen holding his wife’s arm tightly as she stood on the balcony. Their residence was located on the third floor of a high-rise building, reported NetEase News.

Mr Wei, the owner of a breakfast shop within the building, told NetEase News that the fire began at 6am on 13 Mar. Upon finding smoke billowing from a house on the third floor, he called the fire department.

He reportedly saw a woman climb out the window with severe burns on her body. She stood near the air conditioner and walked towards the balcony.

Meanwhile, her husband attempted to shield her from the blaze by clinging to her arms, likely to prevent her from falling. He stood his ground as the fire raged behind him and refused to let go until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters rescue couple

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they extinguished the flames and reached the couple.

By this time, Mr Chen was seriously injured. Fortunately, they were able to pull his wife back from the balcony.

She then told firefighters,

Save my husband first.

Their concern for each other’s safety touched many Chinese netizens.

Husband passes away due to severe burns

Mr Chen was immediately rushed to the hospital after the accident. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday (22 Mar).

The cause of his death was a ruined airway and severe burns which encompassed 98 percent of his body, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

His wife arrived in the hospital in stable condition but had to undergo additional surgeries because 96 percent of her body was burned.

The woman’s sister reportedly told SCMP,

They had been a happy couple, and although my brother-in-law has died, I hope his love can support my sister to live a good life in the future.

The pair were apparently married for more than a decade and have three children. However, they moved out of their home province to search for better job opportunities.

Their kids live in Anhui province and are under the care of Mr Chen’s parents.

Husband made the ultimate sacrifice

Mr Chen made the ultimate sacrifice by risking his life to keep his wife safe from the blazing inferno.

At the time of writing, we cannot confirm whether Ms Wang has learned of her husband’s death. However, we hope she survives this personal tragedy and has a speedy recovery.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

