Hydrogen-filled balloons meant for birthday burst inside lift in India, 2 people sustain burn injuries

Cluster of balloons explode inside lift in India, engulfing elevator in flames

A terrifying explosion rocked a Mumbai residential building when hydrogen-filled balloons burst inside a lift, leaving two people with burn injuries.

According to India Today, the incident took place at Anmol Towers in Goregaon West at approximately 10.50pm on Monday (2 Feb).

Hydrogen-filled balloons, carried by one of the passengers, detonated inside the confined space of a lift, engulfing the cabin in flames.

In a video capturing the incident, three people – two men and a woman – are seen entering the lift.

In a shocking incident,gas-filled balloons led to an explosion in the lift of a building in #Goregaon The three people in the lift had a miraculous escape Incident took place in Goregaon West area of Mumbai in Anmol Tower,has been captured on CCTV camera

One of the men, carrying 10 to 12 gas-filled balloons, steps inside, and as the final person enters, the balloons explode.

The intense fire quickly filled the lift, forcing the group to flee the cabin in panic.

Two victims suffer burn injuries

Himani Tapriya, a 21-year-old student visiting relatives in Mumbai, sustained severe burns to her arm, neck, and stomach.

She was on her way to see her aunt, who lived in the residential building, when the accident took place, according to the Times of India (TOI).

Also injured was 32-year-old delivery boy Raju Kumar Mahanto, who sustained burn injuries as well. The other man, Mr Tapriya, did not sustain any injury.

According to police reports, the balloons were ordered by a resident for a birthday celebration. Unfortunately, the flammable hydrogen gas used in the balloons turned the lift ride into a catastrophic event.

The fire quickly spread within the lift, but both victims managed to escape before it worsened.

Police investigating balloon supplier over safety negligence

The Goregaon police have since registered a case of negligence against the balloon supplier for failing to provide safety equipment or precautionary instructions for handling the highly flammable hydrogen-filled balloons.

The incident has led to legal action under Section 125B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses acts that endanger personal safety.

