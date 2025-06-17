Ex-actor Ian Fang begins 40-month jail sentence, bows outside court & apologises to victim

Former Mediacorp actor Ian Fang begins sentence, apologises to victim outside court

Former actor Ian Fang, 35, began serving a 40-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to sexual offences involving a minor.

The China-born Singapore PR appeared solemn outside court on Monday (16 June), bowing deeply and apologising to his victim before being led away.

Ian Fang bows twice in apology

Dressed in a black suit and accompanied by his mother, Fang stopped to address reporters outside the State Courts.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he bowed twice and admitted: “If you do something wrong, you have to take responsibility.”

He also expressed hope that everyone can “give him a chance to start over”.

When asked about his victim, Fang appeared thoughtful and fell silent for 14 seconds before uttering: “I’m sorry…if everyone has been hurt.”

He added that he hadn’t spoken publicly since the verdict but acknowledged needing to “accept the punishment I deserve”.

Fang also said that during this time, his mother has been by his side and has endured a lot of pressure. “I hope that when I have the chance to get out, I can continue to be the filial son I should be,” he said. While Fang was being interviewed by the media, his mother stayed by his side and occasionally spoke up. When he mentioned his mother seeing online reports, she quickly responded, saying: “The reports are not true. We have proof — for example, we do not have any sexually transmitted diseases; we have evidence.”

Pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual offences

Fang, a former Mediacorp artiste and children’s modelling coach, faced a total of six charges of sexual penetration of a girl under the age of 16, and one count each of obstruction of justice and stalking. He pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual offences.

Taking the other charges into consideration, the judge sentenced him to 40 months in prison on 19 May.

After being sentenced, Fang requested a four-week deferment, citing the need to settle personal and professional affairs.

The court approved the request, with his sentence commencing on Monday (16 Jun).

Waved goodbye to friends & mother

Besides his mother, Fang was also accompanied by a couple, who were reportedly his friends. After the police called Fang’s name, his male friend hugged him, followed by his mother.

Before officially entering the criminals’ area, he hugged his mother twice. His mother was heard saying to him, “Stay strong”, before he turned and followed the police inside.

After walking through the last door into the courthouse, Fang looked back again to say goodbye to his mother and friends before leaving.

If he behaves well in prison, he may be eligible for parole in Sept 2027.

Also read: Ex-actor Ian Fang granted 4-week deferment of jail sentence, out on S$30k bail after sex offences conviction

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.