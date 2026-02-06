Ex-actor Ian Fang’s PR revoked, to be deported & barred from re-entering S’pore after jail term

Ian Fang’s PR status revoked, to be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after serving 40-month jail term

Former Mediacorp actor Ian Fang will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore following his release from prison, after his permanent resident (PR) status was revoked by the authorities.

Fang, who was once dubbed one of Mediacorp’s “8 Dukes of Caldecott Hill”, was sentenced to 40 months’ jail in May 2025 after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

He began serving his sentence on 16 June 2025.

Several other charges, including harassment and obstructing the course of justice, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

PR status revoked following ICA review

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) told The Straits Times that Fang’s PR status was revoked on Thursday (5 Feb).

The 36-year-old, who is originally from Shanghai, China, was granted permanent residency in 2015.

As a result of the revocation, he will be deported upon completing his sentence and barred from re-entering Singapore.

ICA added that the PR status of permanent residents convicted of criminal offences may be reviewed.

Fang may be eligible for parole in September 2027. If he serves his sentence in full, he is expected to be released in October 2028.

Victim contracted HPV after repeated unprotected sexual encounters

Fang’s case drew widespread public attention after a gag order protecting his identity was lifted at the prosecution’s request.

The decision was made by District Judge Eddy Tham, who said he took into account the wishes of the victim and her family.

Between June and July 2024, Fang reportedly engaged in sexual activity with the victim, then 15 years old, on nine occasions, including five instances involving unprotected sex.

At the time, Fang was working as a performance coach at a children’s modelling school, having earlier chosen not to renew his artiste contract with Mediacorp.

One of the encounters took place in a hospital ward while the victim was receiving treatment for a flu infection.

Another incident occurred at a hotel where the victim was quarantining after contracting Covid-19.

As a result of the unprotected encounters, the victim later developed Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and required medical treatment.

Fang was arrested after the victim’s mother lodged a police report upon discovering the sexual relationship.

Featured image adapted from The Celebrity Agency on Facebook.