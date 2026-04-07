UK court says it’s ‘impossible’ to identify baby’s father after woman slept with identical twins

UK woman has sex with identical twins within same week & gets pregnant, court says it’s ‘impossible’ to identify father

A court in the United Kingdom (UK) has ruled that it is “not possible” to identify the father of a child after a woman had sex with identical twins within the same week.

According to MyLondon News, the case arose after the woman and one of the twins challenged the other twin being named as the father.

While judges have since removed parental responsibility from the twin listed on the birth certificate, they said there is still no definitive way to determine the biological father.

Woman had relations with both twins

The court heard that the woman began seeing both twins casually in 2017.

According to the Daily Mail, the twins were unaware that they were involved with the same woman until she became pregnant.

This prompted a series of arguments between the twins, who each said they wanted to become the child’s father.

Both men had slept with her within a short window of less than a week, when conception was likely to have occurred.

As they are identical twins, DNA testing could not distinguish between them, indicating that either could be the father.

The woman later remained in contact with one of the twins, who was subsequently named as the father on the birth certificate.

Dispute escalates to court

The relationship later deteriorated, leading to legal proceedings over custody and parental responsibility.

When the case was heard in 2024, the court was unable to determine which twin was the father.

The judge noted that both men had pursued parental recognition at significant financial cost, straining their previously close relationship.

Parental responsibility temporarily removed

The case was eventually escalated to an appeals court.

Due to the uncertainty, judges ruled to remove parental responsibilities from the twin listed as the father until further proceedings.

They stressed that this decision does not determine who the biological father is.

“The failure to prove a fact means that that fact is not proved, it does not mean that the contrary is proved,” the court said.

Also read: Woman in Thailand goes viral for dating twin brothers, says they sleep together every night



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Featured image adapted from UK Judiciary and kjekol on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.