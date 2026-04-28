Underground idol in Japan draws criticism for allowing fan to sniff her armpits

Video of fan sniffing idol’s armpits goes viral

An underground idol in Japan has come under scrutiny after a video surfaced showing a fan sniffing her armpits during a fan interaction.

The video, posted by the fan on X on 11 April, has since garnered 9.3 million views.

According to the South China Morning Post, the idol was identified as Hari Matsumoto, who reportedly has 400,000 followers on social media.

Older male fan acts like dog towards female idol

In the video, an older male fan is seen behaving in a dog-like manner in front of the idol.

Matsumoto appears to instruct him to sniff each of her armpits, which he cheerfully complies with.

She then instructs the fan to kneel, and he happily obliges.

Pleased with his behaviour, Matsumoto kneels on the man’s legs, patting him on the head as he rubs his face on her stomach like a dog.

Fan claims behaviour builds loyalty

In the post accompanying the video, the fan said that such actions were the “secret technique” to prevent fans from “switching favourites”.

“A person’s ‘sense of smell’ instinctively discerns compatibility with others and memorizes it as ‘favourite scents = irreplaceable, precious people’,” he wrote.

“In the video, it might seem at first glance like nothing more than a couple’s ‘special play’. But in fact, it’s the most rational method from an anthropological perspective.”

Meanwhile, the idol commented on the fan’s post, calling him a “good boy”.

Previously, in March, the fan also posted a photo and a video of himself similarly sniffing Matsumoto’s underarms.

Netizens divided over incident

The video of the fan sniffing the idol’s armpits drew mixed reactions on social media.

Some were repulsed, with one person accusing the fan of being a pervert.

Others suggested that such actions may be a way for lesser-known idols to gain attention.

However, a number of commenters pointed out that both parties appeared to have consented, and did not see an issue with the interaction.

Also read: Japanese YouTuber finds out person behind anonymous hate comments was ‘supportive’ acquaintance

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Featured image adapted from @naru_idol2 on X.