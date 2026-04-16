Japanese YouTuber finds out person behind anonymous hate comments was ‘supportive’ acquaintance

YouTuber in Japan discovers acquaintance was responsible for defamatory comments after filing legal report

A YouTuber in Japan was left shocked after discovering that an acquaintance was allegedly behind a stream of defamatory comments directed at her online.

Sharing her experience on Monday (6 April), the 24-year-old said she had been receiving negative comments since last year.

Initially, the remarks were vague and sporadic, appearing every few days. However, they became more frequent and increasingly harsh in 2026.

Some comments targeted her appearance, with one reading: “How dare you go outside with a face like that?”

Personal details raise suspicions

The situation took a more troubling turn when the comments began referencing her forehead, an insecurity she said she had only shared with close friends.

This led her to suspect that the person behind the comments might be someone she knew.

Concerned, she decided to pursue legal avenues to identify the source.

Legal request reveals identity

The YouTuber said she filed a disclosure request, a legal process used to uncover the identity of anonymous online users.

Through this process, she discovered that the person behind the comments was an acquaintance who had also been sending her supportive messages privately.

The revelation left her stunned.

According to a local lawyer, such disclosure requests can take several months to complete. This process is often used when individuals intend to pursue legal claims for defamation or damages.

It is unclear whether she has taken further legal action or reached a settlement with the individual.

Also read: ‘You don’t need to bother yourself with other people’s children’: Xiaxue questions Simonboy’s motives in setting up charity



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Featured image adapted from ゆっぴチャンネル on YouTube and Georgescu Adrian on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.