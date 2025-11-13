‘You don’t need to bother yourself with other people’s children’: Xiaxue questions Simonboy’s motives in setting up charity

Xiaxue criticises Simonboy’s Forever Megan Charity on Instagram

Singapore blogger Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue, recently took to Instagram to criticise Simonboy’s newly founded charity Forever Megan Charity.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Xiaxue questioned Simonboy’s motive behind setting up the charity and echoed remarks criticising his parenting.

Xiaxue urged Simonboy to take care of his own children before caring for others

In an Instagram Story (IGS) post on Wednesday (12 Nov) night, Xiaxue reposted a news article about the launch of Forever Megan Charity, created in memory of his late daughter, Megan.

She also agreed with a netizen’s remark that fathers who “stayed clean”, earned an honest wage, and remained faithful to their families without “media attention” are the “real heroes”.

In another IGS post, Xiaxue reposted veteran journalist Bertha Henson’s response to the charity initiative. Ms Henson had questioned “what sort of father” Simonboy — whose real name is Simon Khung — was to Megan.

Commenting that Simonboy was “unfazed”, Xiaxue claimed he had fathered three children with three different mothers.

Xiaxue also accused Simonboy of neglecting his first child for 11 years before meeting him for the first time last year.

“Made sure to document it on social media and for the news,” Xiaxue wrote.

Referring to a photo of Simonboy carrying a child he visited at an orphanage in Malaysia, Xiaxue also implied that he had grabbed a “random kid for a photo op”.

“I think you have enough of kids on your hands to go and handle ba you don’t need to go bother yourself take care of other people’s children first,” she added.

On Thursday (13 Nov) afternoon, Xiaxue shared another IGS post, allegedly revealing that Simonboy had sued her for defamation, making false statements, and harassment.

MS News has reached out to Simonboy for further comments.

Charity launched in memory of Simonboy’s late daughter

Simonboy announced Forever Megan Charity last Thursday (6 Nov), coinciding with his 38th birthday.

The project was set up in memory of his late daughter Megan, who passed away in 2020.

In a YouTube video, Simonboy shared that the charity’s first event involved a visit to Good Samaritan Home, an orphanage in Klang, Malaysia.

Using their own funds, the team bought daily necessities, food, and milk powder and spent time playing with the children.

At present, the charity only accepts donations in kind.

