Simonboy launches ‘Forever Megan Charity’ in memory of late daughter, visits orphanage in M’sia

Simonboy launches ‘Forever Megan Charity’ on his 38th birthday to honour late daughter

Local influencer Simon Khung, better known as Simonboy, marked his 38th birthday on 6 Nov by announcing the launch of a new charity project, ‘Forever Megan Charity’, in memory of his late daughter, who passed away in 2020.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he shared that the initiative was not a spontaneous decision but a heartfelt wish he had carried for years.

In a video posted on social media, Simonboy reflected on his journey, acknowledging the many hardships he had faced.

Grateful for the support he received along the way, he said the charity was his way of giving back to the community and those who had stood by him.

The video concluded with the charity’s logo, a heart with wings enclosing the silhouette of a short-haired girl, accompanied by the tagline “Her Love Never Ends”.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time, but I’ve been considering how to make it truly meaningful,” he said. Simonboy added that despite the pain of remembering his daughter, turning his grief into kindness makes it worthwhile if it can bring warmth to other children. First charity project is visit to Malaysian orphanage The charity’s first event was a visit to Good Samaritan Home, an orphanage in Klang, Malaysia. Simonboy and his team personally purchased daily necessities, food, and milk powder with their own funds, spending time playing with the children and sharing their life experiences. He explained that he chose the Klang orphanage after local volunteers invited him to speak with the children about growth and resilience. “Seeing them was deeply moving,” he said, adding that many of the children’s parents struggle with drug addiction, a situation that reminded him of his own difficult past. We can choose between eating rice or noodles, but they don’t have that choice. It makes you understand what it truly means to cherish what you have.

Supported by family & focused on learning

Simonboy shared that his wife has been fully supportive of the project and hopes their son Sunny will also take part in future initiatives.

“This is not just charity; it’s education. Everyone needs to learn the importance of giving,” he said.

For now, the charity only accepts donations in kind.

“This is my first time running a charity, so I don’t want to involve money yet,” he explained. “I want to learn how to do it properly before expanding.”

Simonboy remains calm amid online criticism

The announcement drew an outpouring of encouragement online, with many netizens praising the move as inspiring and positive.

Some, however, questioned whether it was an attempt at image rehabilitation or a bid for sympathy.

Simonboy responded calmly, saying such comments only motivate him further.

“Doing good isn’t about proving anything. It’s because these children deserve to be helped,” he stated, adding that the project is still in its early stages and that he hopes to invite more people to join once it becomes more established.

When asked about his future plans, Simonboy told MS News that he hopes to continue organising outreach activities and producing videos to raise awareness for organisations in need.

“My next project might be another orphanage visit. This time, I’m thinking of selling merchandise and donating 100% of the profits, along with any items collected from friends,” he shared.

As for his birthday wish, Simonboy said he now seeks a simple life, valuing his family’s health, his child’s happiness, and inner peace above all else.

Featured image adapted from @simonboyyyyyyy on Instagram and Peace Street on YouTube.