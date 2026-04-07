S’pore users must verify age to download 18+ apps from 1 April, ID & facial scans may be required

IMDA requires app stores to screen and prevent users under 18 from downloading age-inappropriate apps

From 1 April, users in Singapore must verify their age before downloading apps rated 18 and above.

The new requirement by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) applies to major app store platforms, including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store.

These app stores must implement “age assurance measures” to prevent users under 18 from accessing age-inappropriate content.

IMDA said app stores are “key gateways” to online content, making them a critical point to safeguard younger users.

Users may need to submit ID or facial scans

To verify age, platforms may use a range of methods.

These include checking official documents such as NRIC, passport, or driving licence.

Some platforms may also use facial scans or voice analysis powered by AI to estimate a user’s age.

Others may infer age through account activity, such as usage patterns or linked credit cards.

Users may encounter these checks when logging in, creating accounts, or attempting to download restricted apps.

Under-18s blocked from accessing 18+ apps

Regardless of the method used, users will not be able to access apps rated 18+ unless their age is verified.

These apps may include those with sexual content, dating services, or extreme violence.

The rules are part of IMDA’s broader push to strengthen online safety, especially for children and teenagers.

Tech firms roll out verification measures

Major tech companies have already begun implementing these checks.

Google said it is using machine learning to estimate users’ ages based on behaviour such as search activity and content viewed, Security Brief Asia said.

Users incorrectly flagged can verify their age using ID, credit card details, or a selfie.

Samsung and Huawei have introduced credit card-based verification for their app stores, while Apple allows users to verify their age through ID scans or linked cards.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said on 17 March it will introduce similar measures across its platforms, with users required to complete a one-time verification using Singpass, ID upload, or facial recognition.

Data protection measures also required

IMDA said platforms must only collect data necessary for age verification.

They must inform users how their data is used, obtain consent where required, and ensure personal data is not retained longer than necessary.

The new rules are intended to reduce young users’ exposure to harmful content.

IMDA said the measures are similar to age checks in the physical world, such as those for alcohol and tobacco.

While users may face additional steps, authorities said the changes are necessary to create a safer online environment.

Also read: IMDA issues Letters of Caution to X & TikTok for ‘serious weaknesses’ in detecting and removing harmful content