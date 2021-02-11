Impact Mahjong Mints For Sale At 7-11 Outlets Islandwide

With CNY round the corner, you’re most probably going to be hearing a lot of clattering of mahjong tiles around your estate, and even in your own homes.

As one of Singaporeans’ favourite pastimes, many mahjong fanatics will surely capitalise on this long holiday to satiate their cravings for the game.

This mint is going to be a saviour for when you sit too long during a game or on dates with bae this Sunday (14 Feb), which also happens to be chu san (初三).

Rather than scrambling these ’tiles’ around the table, you can slip them into your bags or pockets when you’re out and about, as they’re actually little mint containers.

In them are mints in mango, strawberry, blackcurrant, and peach flavours.

Keep your breath fresh with these mahjong mints

Traditional goodies will surely be the highlight of the CNY festivities, with snacks like hae bee hiam rolls, bak kwa, pineapple tarts, and love letters making us salivate.

Popping several of these into our mouths non-stop will probably leave our breaths smelling a lil funky, and we’d need a quick fix for that especially when we’re out visiting.

No need to bring a mini toothbrush and toothpaste set along when we can carry a box of mints with us.

Though visibly larger than a typical mahjong tile, a box will fit snugly in your hand so you can conceal it from your cousins who might ask for some mints.

Set of 4 on sale for $8.80

If the festive season is making you feel a little generous, good news is that you can get the mints in a set of 4, for $8.80 at any 7-Eleven outlet.

Chope your favourite flavour and let the fam choose from whatever’s left, since you have first dibs after buying the set.

Since the packaging is exclusive for CNY, we’d expect them to be on shelves for a brief period of time, so hurry and get yours while stocks last.

Hang on to those mints till Valentine’s Day which coincides with chu san, so you can keep your breath fresh on your date with bae.

Limited edition mahjong set up for grabs with every purchase

To make things more exciting, 7-11 is hosting a contest from 1 Jan to 25 Feb, with an exciting prize up for grabs.

A beautiful, limited edition mahjong set could be yours with every purchase of Impact Mints’ CNY Mahjong Pack. Simply enter your details in the lucky draw, and look out for an email or WhatsApp notification on 26 Feb.

Perfect gift for your mahjong kakis this CNY

While gifting an entire mahjong set to your mahjong kakis may be a tad costly, presenting them with these mints instead may be a better idea.

At least they can pop some in their mouths to stay minty fresh while getting through an intense game.

Get your hands on some of the packs before they sell out, and have a wonderful CNY.

