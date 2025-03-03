NSFs to get up to S$75 increase in allowance from 1 July, fourth allowance increment in 10 years

NSFs to receive S$35 to S$75 increment in allowance from 1 July

All full-time national servicemen (NSFs) in Singapore will receive a monthly allowance increase of S$35 to S$75 from 1 July, marking the fourth increment in the past ten years.

According to the Central Manpower Base (CMPB), the adjustment — ranging from a 4% to 5% increase for most servicemen — is meant to ensure their allowance remains adequate while recognising their contributions.

Increment across all ranks

From 1 July, NSFs serving in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will see a minimum S$35 increase in their monthly allowance.

For instance, NSFs holding the rank of Recruit as well as trainees will receive a revised starting allowance of S$715, a 5% increase from S$680.

Meanwhile, an SAF naval diver, SPF tactical trooper, or SCDF firefighter holding the rank of Corporal will see their allowance increase from S$1,250 to S$1,290 — a S$40 boost.

Additionally, the revised structure includes a minimum vocation allowance of S$75 for servicemen in service and technical vocations.

Fourth adjustment in a decade

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced the latest revision on Monday (3 March) during the Budget debate in Parliament, as reported by Channel News Asia.

This marks the fourth time NSF allowances have been raised in the past ten years.

The most recent adjustment made to allowances took effect in Jul 2023, when NSF saw an increase in their allowance between 10.9% and 21.7%.

Previously, a full-time NSF recruit or trainee received an allowance of S$755 following the last increment from S$630.

Beyond the allowance increase, MINDEF is also reviewing its medical classification system to move away from a simple “combat-fit” or “non-combat-fit” model.

The new system will assess servicemen on a more detailed scale, allowing better role-matching based on their medical fitness and functional capacity.

