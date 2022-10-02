Stampede Erupts At Indonesia Football Match, At Least 129 Killed & 180 Injured

At Least 129 Dead After Stampede Breaks Out At Indonesia Football Match

At least 129 were killed and 180 injured following chaotic scenes at a football match in Malang Regency in East Java, Indonesia.

The match between Persebaya Surabaya and Arema FC on 1 Oct, which Persebaya won 3-2, saw riots form at the game’s conclusion as Arema FC supporters could not accept the home team’s defeat.

As the situation turned chaotic, police fired tear gas in an attempt to control the pitch invaders.

Nanti-nanti mah kalau musim depan laga derby kaya Persib vs Persija terus Persebaya vs Arema dls, mending gausah ada penonton yg dari luar pulau biar ga nambah-nambah lg korban jiwa kya begini anjir rusuh. Udh lebih dari 50 nyawa melayang cuma gara-gara pertandingan bola yaelahhh pic.twitter.com/w9DKL4mF2U — Rrrrrr. (@Pineapplecute_) October 1, 2022

This led to a stampede and panic as more than a hundred perished in the chaos.

According to East Java police chief Nico Afinta, supporters from Arema FC had invaded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch after their team had lost the match.

Police fired tear gas, causing a stampede and cases of suffocation.

Grim social media videos and photos show several young men laid out on the ground along with body bags surrounding them.

Tributes and condolences poured out on social media, noting football isn’t worth the loss of lives.

There were also condemnations for the use of tear gas in the stadium.

Arema FC banned from hosting games in home stadium

In response to the disaster, the Indonesian league has suspended games for one week, and investigations are ongoing.

On 2 Oct, the league banned Arema FC from hosting games in their home stadium for the rest of the season.

“We are deeply saddened and apologise to the victims and all parties involved for the incident,” said Mochamad Iriawan, the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) chairman.

PSSI said in a statement that it had formed an investigation team that would head to Malang.

It is also supporting the police in investigations.

MS News offer our sincere condolences to the deceased’s families and loved ones. We hope they will rest in peace.

