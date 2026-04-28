14 dead & 84 injured after train collision in Indonesia

Death toll in Indonesia train collision rises to 14, 84 others injured

The death toll in the tragic train collision in Indonesia on Monday (27 April) evening has risen to 14, the President Director of state rail operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), Bobby Rasyidin, said on Tuesday (28 April).

The number of individuals who sustained minor and severe injuries has also increased to 84.

Earlier in the day, only six people were confirmed dead, while 80 were said to be injured, Tempo reported.

The crash occurred at 8:57 pm local time when an Argo Bromo Anggrek luxury long-distance train collided with a commuter train at East Bekasi Station.

All those who died and were injured were passengers of the commuter train.

Meanwhile, all 240 passengers of the luxury train were unharmed and safely evacuated.

Commuter train was clipped by taxi then hit by luxury train

According to Jakarta Post, KAI spokesman Franoto Wibowo said a taxi clipped the commuter train, causing it to stop on the tracks.

It was then hit from behind by the Argo Bromo Anggrek train, damaging the Commuter Train’s female-only coach.

The military, fire brigade, national search and rescue agency, and the Red Cross were deployed to remove trapped passengers.

The overhead electric power along the affected line was temporarily cut to facilitate the rescue.

Witnesses said the evacuation process was difficult, as rescuers had to cut through parts of the train due to heavily twisted metal, Jakarta Globe reported.

As late as 5.53am on Tuesday, three passengers remained trapped and were still being extracted from the wreckage.

Insurance and rail company to cover full expenses

Victims were taken to nearby health facilities for medical treatment, Tempo reported.

Their belongings have also been secured to assist in the identification process.

KAI said insurance and the company will fully cover the medical expenses for the injured and the funeral costs for the deceased.

It has also pledged full support for the families of those involved.

“We express our deepest condolences over this incident and offer our sincere apologies to all our passengers,” KAI Vice President of Corporate Communications Anne Purba said.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

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Featured image adapted from @KNKT_RI on X.