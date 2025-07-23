Jail for Indonesian men arrested with contraband after illegally landing on Pulau Tekong

4 Indonesian men with contraband arrested after hiding on Pulau Tekong, get jail time & caning

Four Indonesian men who illegally landed on Pulau Tekong received jail time and caning in their sentences on 22 July.

Ridwan Akarin, Ripan, and Mahyudin had previously been separately convicted of immigration offences in Singapore between 2021 and 2024.

They served their sentences and were promptly removed from the country, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Men illegally travel by boat to Singapore

The three men had planned to return via boat to an area near Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Each of them paid 5 million Rupiah (~S$390) to a Batam man named Ardy, who then arranged for 50-year-old Asmin Alexander to operate a small fibreglass sampan and bring the three men to Singapore.

Additionally, Ardy loaded the boat with four wrapped boxes containing contraband cigarettes.

He told Mahyudin to call him upon arrival to arrange a pick-up of the contraband from someone in Singapore.

Asmin then brought the trio into Singapore waters.

None of the men had travel documents.

Indonesian men flee onto Pulau Tekong after being detected

However, Singapore’s Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected the motorised sampan at around 1.27am on 17 May.

When Mahyudin spotted the PCG patrol boats, he told Asmin to stop at Pulau Tekong.

They then fled into a nearby forest outside Tekong’s protected areas.

PCG officers found and arrested all four men, seizing 2,700 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes and the fibreglass boat.

2 defendants sentenced to 6 strokes of the cane each

In court on 22 July, Ripan and Ridwan both pleaded guilty to two immigration offences.

28-year-old Ripan received one year and three months in jail alongside six strokes of the cane.

Ridwan faced one year and nine months in jail and a fine of S$6,000.

He did not get caned due to being 50 years old.

Mahyudin and Asmin pleaded guilty to two immigration offences and a third charge for the contraband.

The judge gave Mahyudin one year and eight months in jail, with six strokes of the cane.

Asmin received one year and one month in jail and a S$2,000 fine.

He too cannot be caned due to being 50.

Also read: Cleaner finds unattended suitcase packed with contraband cigarettes beside Clementi coffee shop

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, and by MS News.