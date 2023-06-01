2 Tourists Allegedly Drugged & Kidnapped In Bangkok, 1 Paralysed After Escaping From Building

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Influencer From China & Tourist From Taiwan Drugged & Kidnapped From Bangkok

Two travellers, an influencer from China and a tourist from Taiwan, were allegedly kidnapped in Bangkok, Thailand.

Someone had reportedly drugged the female influencer in the Thai capital. They then smuggled her to the infamous trafficking hub KK Park in Myanmar, where they held her hostage.

There, she was allegedly raped and assaulted. Her family was said to have contacted authorities, and are expecting her to be released soon.

As for the Taiwanese tourist, he was supposedly drugged in a similar fashion. He woke up at an old street in Myanmar, where he was coerced for a ransom, or forced to work for a scam syndicate.

In an attempt to escape, he jumped from the fourth storey of a building and was paralysed as a result.

The cases were revealed in a Facebook statement by fraud awareness non-profit Global Anti Scam Organisation (GASO) on Tuesday (30 May).

Influencer from China allegedly drugged, kidnapped & raped

The Chinese influencer was a woman in her 20s. It was said that she has thousands of followers, but her identity was not made clear.

When she was at a well-known bar in Bangkok, she was reportedly drugged and abducted.

The next day, she woke up in KK Park in Myanmar, a notorious trafficking hub.

According to GASO, she has been raped and assaulted while being held hostage. The organisation said that they are currently working towards her rescue.

Per a separate report by HK01, the influencer’s family has gotten in touch with authorities, and they believe she will be released soon.

Taiwanese tourist paralysed after escaping from kidnappers

The Taiwanese tourist, who was in Bangkok for five days, was allegedly drugged in a similar fashion.

When he woke up, he found himself at an old street in Myanmar.

His abductors purportedly asked for a ransom of US$50,000 (S$67,663). They also threatened him into working for a scam syndicate should he fail to pay the amount.

The tourist apparently refused and made a break for his life, escaping by jumping off the fourth storey of a building.

However, that resulted in him becoming paralysed. He is now receiving treatment at a hospital in Myanmar.

