Thai gas station left with S$554K worth of damages after Cambodia attack, insurers refuse to pay

Insurance will not cover damages sustained by Thai gas station from Cambodia attack

A gas station owner in Thailand is facing a financial nightmare after Cambodian rockets destroyed her business during the recent cross-border skirmish, and neither her insurance nor the government are offering much help.

According to the Bangkok Post, Ms Kamolrat Phonsetthalert, the entrepreneur behind the now-ruined station, is staring down damages worth over ฿14 million (S$554,000).

She’s also uncertain how she’ll pay wages for her 50 staff members.

No insurance payout for damages from war

On 24 July, the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into armed conflict.

As part of the fighting, Cambodia launched multiple rockets into Thailand, with one striking Ms Kamolrat’s petrol station. Eight people were killed and 13 others injured in the attack.

Faced with millions of baht in repairs, Ms Kamolrat turned to her two insurers for help, only to learn that she would only be getting partial coverage from one. The other would not be paying at all.

She told the media that one of the insurers explicitly said that the insurance does not cover damages from war, even if the government declares the area a war disaster zone.

Her other insurer will only partially cover structural damage.

Despite the mounting costs, the government has yet to commit to any financial aid.

On 31 July, the Deputy Energy Minister visited the site and pledged to provide compensation, but no concrete action has followed.

Business owner criticises lack of warning

The gas station will remain closed for at least two months as it gets repaired.

Ms Kamolrat revealed that citizens were not warned about the attack until hours after rockets had already landed.

The armed conflict had started in the morning, but citizens in the area only received a warning in the afternoon.

She also shared that the trauma has deeply affected her — she struggles to eat or sleep and is now undergoing therapy.

Without compensation or clear government support, she remains in limbo, left to foot the enormous bill for a disaster she had no way of preparing for.

