M’sian company’s ‘Intern of the Month’ post goes viral for resembling obituary, intern says he’s ‘still here’

‘Intern of the Month’ post by Malaysian company goes viral for looking like obituary

A Malaysian lubricant oil and diesel engine company has found itself in the spotlight after its “Intern of the Month” announcement ended up looking a little more memorial than motivational.

On 20 Nov, EXN Lube shared a congratulatory Instagram post celebrating its top-performing intern.

But instead of a straightforward accolade, someone got a little too carried away with the design — and the effect wasn’t quite what they intended.

The graphic featured an image of the intern, Sam Chin, set against a bright blue sky with soft clouds and white doves, a visual combination many felt was better suited for a farewell tribute than a work milestone.

The caption certainly didn’t help either:

Body present, spirit on MC.

Netizens tickled by intern congratulatory post

Netizens quickly filled the comments section, with many admitting they had to do a double-take when the post first appeared on their feeds.

Several leaned into the unintended obituary aesthetic, leaving tongue-in-cheek comments that played on phrases usually reserved for real death announcements.

Some confessed they almost typed “RIP” before catching themselves, while others praised the designer as a “genius” for unintentionally sparking the viral moment.

When someone asked why management had approved the design, EXN Lube kept the humour going with a simple reply: “Because intern post.”

Intern clarifies he’s ‘still here’

The Instagram account apparently belonging to the intern later joined the fun, reassuring everyone that he’s “still here”.

EXN Lube also followed up with a humorous clarification of its own, telling followers not to worry and explaining that the design was meant to look uplifting — though it clearly flew a little too high in execution.

Featured image adapted from @exnlube_official on Instagram.