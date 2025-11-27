Man claims iPhone 17 Pro Max’s paint gets stripped off after cleaning it with wet wipes

iPhone 17 Pro Max’s paint allegedly stripped off after cleaning with wet wipes

As with most new phone models, the latest iPhone 17 series, released globally in September, didn’t come out without issues.

Among the concerns about the device that surfaced in the past couple of months is oxidation, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s orange colourway allegedly turning pink for some users.

More recently, on 13 Nov, an X user, @Rui35052730, claimed that “someone in his country” found his iPhone 17 Pro Max stripped of paint after using wet wipes to clean it.

Cleaning phone with wet wipes allegedly reveals its aluminium body

The original poster’s (OP’s) photos showed parts of the phone, particularly the area around the camera, almost completely stripped of colour, revealing its aluminium body.

The paint was also wiped off around the charging port and side buttons, but was not completely removed on the buttons themselves.

Notably, the back glass’s orange colour remained fully intact.

Expert says phone’s paint won’t come off using wet wipe

Some users believe that the OP’s claim was not real. They suspected that the photos were edited or that the phone was sanded down to remove the paint.

JerryRigEverything, a popular phone tester persona online, also weighed in on the post and explained that the phone’s paint would only come off using a strong cleaner, not standard wet wipes.

A tech content creator, Roobina Mongia, also tried cleaning the same phone model in the same colourway with a wet wipe to test the OP’s claim and found that doing so does not affect the device’s colour.

