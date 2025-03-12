IT Show 2025: Score tech from S$5, try new PlayStation games & race to win an electric car

Find the hottest deals & biggest tech giveaways at IT Show 2025

From AI-powered gadgets to foldable phones and top-tier audio gear, tech is evolving at breakneck speed, and keeping up can feel overwhelming.

With more choices than pixels on a 4K display, how do you know what’s worth your cash? Simple — head down to IT Show 2025 to test the latest tech yourself while snagging deals that won’t hurt your wallet.

Happening from 13 to 16 March at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, this mega event brings together more than 300 brands covering everything from cutting-edge smart home devices to high-performance gaming rigs.

Score tech from JBL, Xiaomi & more for as low as S$5

New deals are dropping daily at IT Show 2025, and if you’ve got your eye on something specific, we’ve got your cheat sheet ready.

Looking for a new phone but don’t want to drop four figures on one? On 13 March, swing by Atrix at Booth 8113 to grab the Xiaomi Redmi A3 for just S$89 (U.P. S$129) — ideal for elderly parents or as a budget-friendly backup.

WFH warriors tired of wrestling with their laptop trackpads should visit Booth 8003 on 14 March, where the Logitech M241 Wireless Mouse is going for just S$5 (U.P. S$29).

Your productivity (and wrist) will thank you.

For adventure-seekers who can’t live without music, the JBL Go2 Bluetooth Speaker is on sale for just S$15 (U.P. S$69) at Booth 8103 on 15 March.

Whether you’re picnicking at East Coast Park or grilling up a storm at a condo BBQ pit, this compact, waterproof speaker will blast your favourite tunes with impressive sound, rain or shine.

And if you’re heading overseas, don’t forget to pack the Tessan 65W Universal Travel Adaptor, on sale for S$18 (U.P. S$89.90) at Booth 8467 on 16 March.

Lightweight and compatible in more than 200 countries, it keeps your devices juiced up anytime, anywhere.

Challenger takes over Level 3 at IT Show 2025

In a total boss move, Challenger is once again taking over the entire Level 3 of Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on all four days of IT Show 2025, bringing the latest in tech — think Samsung, Oppo, Garmin, and more — plus fun activities for all.

One of the hottest debuts at this year’s IT Show is the Red Dot Design Award-winning Nothing Phone. And yes, you can be among the first to pre-order the latest Phone (3a) and get your hands on this minimalist marvel before anyone else.

Just got the keys to your own place or considering a home makeover? Challenger’s Home & Living section has you covered with smart devices to transform your home into a tech-savvy sanctuary.

But it’s not all about shopping — Challenger is ramping up the fun with daily lucky draws, live stream giveaways, and exclusive deals that are yours for the taking.

And for all the Apple fans out there, you’re in for a treat.

For the first time ever, there’s an additional S$300 trade-up discount at IT Show 2025. This is your sign to swap your old gear and score a sweet deal on some shiny new Apple tech.

Upgrade your tech for less by trading in your old devices

Non-Apple users need not feel left out of the trade-in fun. IT Show 2025 is packed with booths eager to exchange your old gadgets for vouchers, freebies, or discounts.

For example, MyHalo, located outside Hall 405, offers a simple deal: hand over your old tech — most electronic devices are accepted — and receive IT Show 2025 vouchers in exchange.

If a new PC is on your radar, check out Ingram’s offer: trade in your Microsoft 10 device — which loses support in October 2025, by the way — and score a brand-new computer with Windows 11 pre-installed at no extra cost.

CR Group (Booth 8103) is also stepping in to help you breathe easier with its upgrade programme. Trade in your old air purifier and get 50% off the latest Acerpure air circulation technology, improving your home’s air quality without breaking the bank.

Try new PlayStation games & race influencers to win electric car

Tech shows are all about getting hands-on, and IT Show 2025 is ready to deliver.

PlayStation is another exciting new exhibitor, offering live demos of its latest games, including ‘EA SPORTS FC 25’ and ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’, which sold more than 8 million copies within just three days of its 28 Feb release.

Plus, if you buy PCs from Dreamcore, Aftershock PC, or Endless Passion, you can get a copy of ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ for free — perfect for diving straight into action after your purchase.

Beyond the incredible deals, attendees also have the chance to win major prizes, including an Aion Y Plus electric car.

To enter, simply spend S$200 at any IT Show 2025 booth or purchase S$100 worth of Logitech products in a single receipt.

Then, put your racing skills to the test in ‘Gran Turismo 7’ with the Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel and clock the fastest lap time to win. For extra bragging rights, challenge influencers Simonboy and Tommy Wong to a race on 15 March at 4pm.

Pro tip: pre-register for IT Show 2025 to score an extra chance to play, doubling your shot at driving off with this sleek new SUV.

Prizes worth S$500,000 up for grabs at IT Show 2025

That’s not all. IT Show 2025 is going all out with even more prizes and vouchers worth a whopping S$500,000 — and you won’t have to spend a cent to get in on the action.

Just complete an onsite survey to join the Lucky Catch, where you could walk away with some seriously impressive rewards, such as:

Osim uLove 3 Well-being Chair (worth S$8,999)

Prism+ Q65 Ultra Google TV (worth S$2,999)

Ecovacs N30 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner (worth S$2,599)

Dreamcore Lootbox Gaming PC (worth S$1,500)

Hinomi H2 Pro Ergonomic Chair (worth S$1,199)

And if you are planning to shop, there are even more perks in store:

Spend S$500 across up to three receipts and redeem a S$10 Challenger voucher

Spend a minimum of S$400 in up to three combined receipts to receive a NETS Prepaid Card with S$40 stored value (while stocks last)

Spend a minimum of S$300 in up to three combined receipts to receive a NETS Prepaid Card with S$10 stored value (while stocks last)

With deals this good and prizes this massive, skipping IT Show 2025 is just FOMO waiting to happen. Here’s what you need to know:



IT Show 2025

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 13 – 16 March

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Level 3), 12pm – 9pm (Level 4)

Nearest MRT station: Esplanade & Promenade

For more details, visit the official website or follow IT Show 2025 on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with IT Show 2025.

Featured image courtesy of Constellar and adapted from Eugoson Quorch on YouTube and Aion.