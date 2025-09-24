Itachi cosplayer dines with 2 crows on shoulders at KL mamak eatery

2 crows perch on shoulders of Itachi Uchiha cosplayer eating in KL

A man in Kuala Lumpur (KL) recently took his Naruto cosplay to the next level by dressing up as Itachi Uchiha — complete with two live crows perched on his shoulders.

A TikTok user who goes by @i.akmallll posted a short clip showing the unusual scene at a food court in Malaysia.

Crows perch obediently on Itachi cosplayer’s shoulders

The man was spotted in a red-and-black robe, symbolising Itachi’s ties to the Akatsuki organisation, with two live crows perched on his shoulders — a creature closely linked to the character.

One crow sat on the cosplayer’s left shoulder while the other perched on one of his hands.

Eager to start eating, the man moved his hand to his right shoulder, and the second crow immediately hopped over.

Both crows stared intently at the food as the cosplayer began his feast.

In the comments, a netizen asked if they had met the same person.

They posted a photo of the same man striking a pose with one crow on his arm.

Netizens joke that he paid the crows for the cosplay

A surprised netizen asked how the Itachi cosplayer “convinced the crows” to be a part of his act.

Other users explained that crows are very intelligent animals and can be trained.

Crows have been recorded creating and using tools to catch prey, as well as forming mental templates — a mental image of an object even when the object is not present.

One commenter even joked that crows are smart enough that the Itachi cosplayer might just have paid them to do it.

Similar sighting in 2023

Interestingly, this is not the first sighting in Malaysia of a man eating with crows.

In 2023, a viral video showed a diner feeding a crow at a mamak eatery.

