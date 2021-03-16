ITE Central Student Seen Kicking & Taunting Schoolmate In Viral Video

Despite efforts by schools and teachers, bullying cases still happen from time to time in our education campuses.

Recently, footage showing a bullying incident in an ITE College Central toilet has gone viral.

Source

On Tuesday (16 Mar), Sun Xueling, who is Minister of State in the Ministry for Education, took to Facebook to condemn the incident and shared that one of the students has been suspended.

Source

The school’s disciplinary committee is currently investigating the case and will recommend the appropriate actions to be taken in due time.

ITE Central student bullies teen verbally & physically

At the start of the clip, a youth in the white and gray ITE Central uniform was seen taunting another student wearing a black jacket.

Source

The clip was initially uploaded on the @adminsgfollowsall Instagram page but has since been taken down.

A youth on the left can be heard asking the other teen “what’s wrong with you” and if he “got any problems”.

The confrontation soon turned physical as the youth in white was seen slapping the other student. Somehow, the mask of the student in the black jacket had come off.

Source

At one point, he even questioned the way in which the student in the jacket had urinated.

Towards the end, the youth in white demanded for an apology – which the other student complied – before kicking him before leaving the toilet.

Source

ITE Singapore & Sun Xueling condemn incident

On Tuesday (16 Mar), both Punggol West MP Sun Xueling and ITE Singapore addressed the incident on their respective Facebook pages.

Source

Both stated that they took a serious view of the incident and had identified all the students involved.

One of them had also been suspended while investigations are underway.

ITE Singapore reiterates their commitment to providing students a “safe, caring, and supportive environment” and will not hesitate to take action against those who breach their code of conduct.

The school has reached out to the victim and his family to offer support.

Hope those involved would learn from their lesson

It’s troubling to see students pushing their schoolmates around, especially in an educational institute.

That said, we are heartened by ITE College Central’s swift response to the incident.

Hopefully, the students responsible in the viral video would be dealt with severely and learn to be kinder towards others.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from powermoneywomen and Google Maps.