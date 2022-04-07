ITE College Central Roof Rips Apart, Allegedly 3rd Time This happened

UPDATE (7 Apr, 5.55pm): An ITE spokesperson confirms that a tear on the roof membrane of ITE College Central indeed happened. An accident involving 2 people also occurred as a result of the wet floor. These people sustained minor injuries. Repair works are currently undergoing for the ripped roof.

If you’ve been cooped up at home rueing the return of in-office days, you might not have noticed the torrential rain that’s been sweeping over Singapore for the past few weeks.

The difficult weather was apparently so intense that it ripped off a portion of the roof at ITE College Central. This is allegedly the 3rd time that such an incident has happened.

Recently, a video of rain falling from the newly torn roof went viral on TikTok. Students are now calling their school the new ‘Jewel’ due to its resemblance to the indoor waterfall at the Changi Airport mall.

Rainwater falls from ITE College Central ripped roof

On Wednesday (6 Apr), a video was uploaded on TikTok showing the new ‘water attraction’ at ITE College Central that formed as a result of a tear on the roof.

In the short clip, a stream of water is seen pouring through the torn roof. Naturally, everyone underneath steered clear of the rainwater as it sprayed throughout the centre of the campus.

This is not the first time the roof has been ripped apart due to bad weather — it happened in Nov 2020 as well.

MS News has reached out to ITE for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Students crown ripped roof the new ‘Jewel’

Despite the inconvenient situation, students managed to see the funny side of the story.

Some cheekily called their school the new ‘Jewel’ as the falling water reminded them of the HSBC Rain Vortex in the middle of Jewel Changi Airport.

Other students are surprised that the roof broke again as they assumed it had been reinforced since the last breach.

One student was apparently reprimanded for getting too close to the falling rainwater.

It’s certainly nice to see the students laughing it off and taking pride in their school’s new ‘landmark’.

Hope management looks into a permanent fix

Jokes aside, we hope ITE College Central’s management will find a more permanent fix for the roof.

As for the students, while rainwater falling from a hole in the roof may not hurt, it’s perhaps still wise to stay away.

Thus, we’d advise them to stay clear of the area underneath until management patches up the roof again.

