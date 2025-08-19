Jamus Lim says disruptions should be ‘few & far between’ if the public is told to rely on public transport

Jamus Lim flags residents’ ‘concerns & frustrations’ over Sengkang-Punggol LRT disruptions

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim has spoken out about the recent power faults that caused two major service disruptions on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) within the span of a week.

In a Facebook post on Monday (18 Aug), Mr Lim acknowledged that “delays and disruptions are a part of ordinary life”, and said he generally avoids “[politicising] operational mishaps”.

However, he stressed that in this case, it was necessary to flag the matter in order to receive an official account of what transpired, while also giving voice to the “concerns and frustrations” of the residents he represents.

Residents’ concerns go beyond just delays

Mr Lim noted that the SPLRT has been “plagued” by problems over the years, from repeated breakdowns to overcrowded trains.

One worry, he said, is the very real fear that sudden disruptions could cause commuters to miss important work events.

This comes on top of the buffer that many already factor in, whether it is for being left behind on a crowded platform or waiting longer than usual for the next train or bus.

He wrote:

When folks are told that they should rely on public rather than private transport, the quid pro quo is that disruptions of these nature are few and far between.

Safety fears during breakdowns

Another concern highlighted was safety when passengers are forced to walk along train tracks after disembarking from stalled trains.

While some may simply see the walk as an inconvenience (or even “fun”), Mr Lim warned that for vulnerable groups such as the elderly or disabled, “they are a veritable nightmare”.

He added that while these situations are typically not life-threatening, the experience remains deeply unsettling for commuters and their families.

Bus services under strain

Mr Lim also questioned whether the public transport system is building in enough slack to cope with breakdowns.

He noted that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has often cited the existing LRT system or connecting bus routes as reasons to reject requests for more buses.

The MP further pointed out that in Parliament, the Minister for Transport had suggested bus services could be cut whenever new train lines are introduced.

To Mr Lim, this risks neglecting older residents who depend largely on buses.

“Personally, I believe that we can accept a little more inefficiency, in [favour] of services that cater to an aging population that relies, more often than not, on buses instead of trains,” he said.

Mr Lim concluded by saying he will continue monitoring the situation and may raise the matter in Parliament.

This includes asking whether routine maintenance lapses contributed to the recent breakdowns and seeking clarity on the timeline for the full rollout of new LRT trains on the Sengkang loops.

Also read: Rare ‘double fault’ scenario cut power to NEL & SPLRT on 12 Aug, LTA & SBS working to avoid recurrence

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jamus Lim on Facebook and @yinjiaen on TikTok.