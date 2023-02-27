Japanese Dance Group Performs On Sampan In MBS, Hairstyles Compared To ‘Miss Swan’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Japanese Dance Group Avantgardey Perfoms On MBS Sampan

Whether you’re a local or a tourist in Singapore, chances are that you’re aware of the sampan ride at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Recently, a video showing a group of women sporting bobs and uniforms aboard one of the boats went viral.

Besides their appearances, what caught everyone’s attention were their synchronised dance moves, where they bobbed their heads and raised their arms to the music.

As it turns out, the women are actually part of a Japanese dance troupe, Avantgardey, which was formed in February last year.

Japanese dance group performs on sampan at MBS

On Saturday (25 Feb), the group shared a clip of their dance item on their TikTok account.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

In the clip, the group is on board the easily recognisable sampan ride in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

As the sampan makes its way down the Canal, the group attracts the attention of curious shoppers with their unorthodox yet harmonious dance moves.

Nonetheless, the group remains unfazed and continues with their routine around the Rain Oculus.

Once again, their curious antics captivate shoppers, who look up from their tables, with some even stopping in their tracks.

One can understand why anyone would stop and stare — a group of women in bob haircuts and uniforms dancing in synchronisation aboard a sampan is a peculiar sight.

The video even ends with a zoomed-in shot of the rower looking rather amused at his situation.

Netizens compare group’s hairstyle to TV characters

In the comments, many netizens compared the group to Miss Swan, a character in the comedy show ‘MADtv’.

The character is well-known for sporting a bob haircut with blunt bangs — exactly like Avantgardey’s signature hairstyle.

Another netizen also compared the group to Nanno from the Thai drama ‘Girl From Nowhere’, another character who has a similar hairstyle.

Troupe was in Singapore in November 2022

It appears that MBS isn’t the only place in Singapore where Avantgardey has performed.

Back in November last year, the troupe posted clips of themselves dancing around other tourist hotspots such as Gardens By The Bay.

Meanwhile, they also danced in front of the city’s skyline and mentioned in the caption that they were in Singapore for the YouTube FanFest.

With their quirky uniforms and exaggerated expressions while dancing, it’s easy to see why Avantgardey stands out.

According to an Instagram feature, the troupe was formed in February 2022 and consists of 20 members.

Besides that, they cover trending dances and create original choreographies with their “strange and energetic” style.

“Our dance will make you smile. I want you to forget your bad things and laugh,” said Akane, Avantgardey’s founder, producer, and choreographer.

Moreover, the troupe has certainly made a name for themselves as they even performed for DJ Steve Aoki during his concert in Japan.

Furthermore, they are currently competing in ‘Japan’s Got Talent’, where they have managed to advance to the finals.

Quirky dances & distinctive appearance attract many fans

Although the troupe was only formed early last year, it seems that they’re already gaining many fans worldwide.

We wish Avantgardey all the best in their future endeavours and hope to be able to catch them in action here in Singapore again soon.

Featured image adapted from @avantgardey_ on TikTok.