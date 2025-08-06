Viral Japanese ‘office lady’ faces criticism for using make-up & filters, netizens defend her

Netizens criticise post saying viral Japanese ‘office lady’ used make-up & filters, call out unrealistic beauty standards

A Japanese “office lady” who went viral for her striking beauty became the subject of scrutiny after someone posted a side-by-side comparison of her photos with and without make-up and filters.

However, many netizens have now come to her defence, calling out the harsh and unrealistic standards women are often held to online.

Sudden rise to fame after ‘good morning’ post

On 25 July, X (formerly Twitter) user SAO posted a photo of herself dressed in office wear, smiling sweetly at the camera. The caption was just two words: “good morning”.

That simple post sent the internet into a frenzy. Many users were quick to comment on her doll-like features, even comparing her to American actress, Sydney Sweeney.

The post has since garnered a staggering 79 million views and over 254,000 likes at the time of writing.

Riding on the wave of sudden fame, SAO later introduced herself as an office worker who also does modelling and acting on the side.

She was also a member of the J-pop idol group Tokyo Girls Bravo until the beginning of this year.

Netizens slam ‘before & after’ comparison

However, things took a turn when an X user from IncelsCo uploaded a side-by-side comparison of SAO’s Instagram selfie and a badly timed screenshot from one of her YouTube Shorts, captioning it sarcastically with:

Fell for it again award.

But instead of mocking SAO, the post sparked widespread backlash, with many calling the comparison unfair and mean-spirited.

One Facebook user pointed out that it’s “not hard to find unflattering frames of people in videos” and said SAO still looked impressive despite juggling multiple jobs.

Others commented that she’s “still pretty” even without make-up or filters, noting that these enhancements have always been a part of beauty culture.

Much of this backlash revolves around the “unrealistic” beauty standards imposed on women.

One netizen also took aim at the hypocrisy of some men, saying they demand a “clean, no make-up look”, but shame women when they don’t use beauty filters to meet those same standards.

Featured image adapted from SAO on Instagram and SAO on YouTube.