Japanese woman travelling to India faces online backlash over remarks made during trip

Japanese woman travelling to India draws online criticism over comments about the country

A Japanese woman who shared a vlog documenting her trip to India has come under heavy criticism online, with netizens accusing her of making insensitive remarks about the country, including allegedly complaining that her Air India flight was filled mostly with Indian passengers.

The backlash was particularly pronounced on X, where her post amassed more than 7 million views and over 1,800 comments, the majority of which were negative.

A separate post criticising her also went viral, garnering more than 4.1 million views and over 200 comments, many of which were from users claiming to be Japanese and offering apologies.

Woman documents trip to India

On 17 Jan, 28-year-old YouTuber Ikechan uploaded a video titled with a phrase that roughly translates to: “Travelling on the infamous Air India for my first-ever trip to India. You can already feel the ‘India vibe’ from inside the cabin.”

The influencer, who has around 790,000 subscribers and frequently posts travel content, began the vlog by addressing the provocative title.

In the video, she referenced an Air India crash in June 2025 that claimed 241 lives, asking viewers: “Will it be okay to use such an airline?”

She also spoke about several aspects of India that made her anxious about the trip, including air quality and the risk of food poisoning.

Before boarding the flight, she commented on what she perceived as India’s relatively relaxed approach to visas.

Although she was initially worried about arriving a day outside the stated validity period on her visa, she said airport officials assured her it would not be an issue.

Remarks made onboard plane

While waiting for departure, Ikechan mentioned that she was travelling to New Delhi.

Later in the flight, she observed that passengers were frequently talking and moving around the cabin.

She also remarked that the flight appeared to consist largely of Indian passengers, estimating a ratio of about nine Indians to every one Japanese traveller.

She went on to explain why she chose not to bring her 1 million yen (about S$8,100) camera for the trip, citing concerns about theft.

According to her, she had heard that thieves might cut camera straps with sharp tools, and that even reinforced straps could still be stolen.

Despite her apprehensions, she spoke positively about the in-flight food and blanket, noting that the blanket was comfortable enough that she had considered taking it with her, until she noticed a label stating it was for aircraft use only.

She added that she suspected some passengers might take them anyway.

Comments on cleanliness & safety

Upon arriving in New Delhi, Ikechan immediately remarked on the air quality, describing the smog as both visible and pungent, likening the smell to exhaust fumes.

She said the conditions made her want to shower immediately, worried that her hair and skin would feel dirty.

She also expressed concern about eating food amid heavy pollution.

While arranging transport via Uber, she mentioned having heard that women who show skin may be touched by men, adding that she had packed clothing that covered her body as a precaution.

During her journey to the hotel and her first meal in India, she pointed out several things that surprised her, including pedestrians crossing roads outside of designated crossings, the level of street cleanliness, and what she perceived as a lack of upkeep at the restaurant she visited.

She also said she had been apprehensive that her hotel’s tap water might appear brown or cloudy, and expressed relief when it ran clear.

YouTuber garners online backlash for remarks

Reactions to the video, both on YouTube and across social media platforms, was largely critical.

Many viewers took issue with her repeated references to India being dirty, while others mocked her surprise that an Air India flight, the country’s flag carrier, would predominantly carry Indian passengers.

That said, a minority of commenters defended her, with some wishing her well during her travels.

One commenter suggested that critics may not have watched the video in full, arguing that Ikechan appeared to enjoy parts of her trip and that India could come as a cultural shock to Japanese travellers accustomed to stricter norms around cleanliness and punctuality.

On 19 Jan, Ikechan posted on X stating that she had updated her video thumbnail following some feedback.

She also reiterated that her videos were intended to be watched in full rather than through short clips taken out of context.

However, several commenters responded by criticising her for failing to apologise for what they viewed as insensitive remarks.

