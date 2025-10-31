Chinese tourists allegedly kicked out of restaurant in Japan for their attire, owner accused of racism

Chinese tourists allegedly booted from restaurant in Japan for their clothes, owner accused of racism

A Thai restaurant in Japan allegedly pressured a pair of Chinese tourists to leave because of their revealing clothes. Frustrated by the experience, the two then shared their anger online, and their post quickly drew attention.

Since then, the restaurant’s owner has been accused of racism online. Netizens also found Google reviews hinting at the restaurant’s poor service dating back years.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident took place in late August 2025.

Tourists asked to leave restaurant due to clothing

In their post, the tourists said the owner was rude to them the moment they entered Baan Thai Market, located in Kobe.

“Summer is over,” the owner allegedly said. “You don’t need to come out naked any more.”

The post showed the outfits the tourists wore that day — an athletic tank top with matching trousers. Despite the icy greeting, the pair nonetheless sat down to eat at the Thai restaurant. During the meal, they claim the staff took away their plates and utensils without even asking whether they were done.

This then culminated in a tense encounter when they paid the bill.

“He completely ignored me, just glanced at the computer screen as if to say we should check it ourselves,” the woman recalled.

Restaurant has mixed reviews on Google

When the women checked the restaurant listing on Google, they found that many had echoed their sentiment.

Indeed, the restaurant currently has a rating of 3.6 on 365 reviews, with most reviews either 5 or 1. The majority of the reviews, including the negative ones, praised the restaurant’s food for its taste. However, negative reviews focused on the restaurant’s service. In particular, most pinned the blame squarely on its highly recognisable manager.

“Today, I went there for lunch but the staff said my perfume is strong smell that I can’t eat lunch at that shop. I have never experience like that. My perfume product is Miss Dior(Product of France) and I felt he was making fun of me and Dior Products,” one reviewer wrote.

“The mushroom guy is so rude! We’ve been there for few times because the food is delicious but that guy is always rude! He seems to be racist to foreigners & speak politely with japanese [sic],” said another.

Also read: Ramen shop owner in Japan puts S$900 bounty on 2 customers who left negative review



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HK01 and hotpepper.