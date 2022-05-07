JB Store Sells Dishware & Other Home Essentials For S$0.70, Cure Your Daiso Blues

ECO-Shop Store In JB Sells Household Products For Flat Price Of S$0.70

As the clock struck 12 on 1 May, Singaporeans collectively mourned the end of a glorious era — Daiso products are no longer S$2 and will instead follow a new 15-tier pricing system.

However, we need not look far to find a store offering similar products at inexpensive prices.

Recently, a netizen shared her experience shopping at ECO Shop, a chain store in Malaysia that sells dishware and other home essentials for a flat price of S$0.70 (RM2.20).

The nearest outlet for Singaporeans is located in Taman Suria, Johor Bahru (JB), approximately a 15-minute drive from the JB customs.

JB store sells household products like crockeries & hangers for S$0.70 each

On Friday (6 May), Facebook user Ms Teo took to the Daiso & Lobang Lovers SG group to share her experience shopping at an ECO Shop outlet in JB.

Calling it her “secret shopping spot in Malaysia”, Ms Teo said it was “shiok” that she was finally able to return for shopping trips in JB.

Giving fellow members a tour of the store, Ms Teo shared pictures of common household items like crockeries and cups.

At another section of the store are clothes hangers for customers who need help neatening their wardrobes.

The store also carries aesthetic soap dispensers for those looking to beautify their home toilets.

Those looking to spruce up their WFH spaces with a touch of nature can also consider bringing home one of these mini potted plants.

Nearest outlet is a 15-minute drive from Johor customs

Similar to Daiso’s pricing system pre-hike, ECO Shop’s products are all priced at S$0.70 (RM2.20).

The exterior of ECO Shop outlets are also painted burgundy, which might remind some customers of older Daiso outlets.

According to its website, there are more than 200 outlets located in Malaysia. The full list of stores is available here.

For Singaporeans, the nearest outlet is located in Taman Suria, JB — about a 15-minute drive from the Johor customs.

Interestingly, an ECO Shop has been spotted in Singapore before, back in 2020.

However, selecting “Singapore” on ECO Shop’s list of existing locations returns a blank result.

Hope ECO Shop returns to Singapore again

While the Daiso price hike is perhaps inevitable, it’s good to know that there are similar and in this case, cheaper, options waiting for us in JB.

If you know any avid Daiso shoppers who are crossing the Causeway anytime soon, tag them in the comments so they know where to go for their bargain hunts.

Let’s hope ECO Shop returns to Singapore in the near future so shoppers here will have more options to choose from when it comes to purchasing household products.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Vivien Teo on Facebook.