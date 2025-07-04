Kind Jetstar staff helps lost tourists navigate route after landing at Changi Airport

Jetstar staff helps lost tourists navigate route while on bus from Changi Airport

The saying, “it’s what you do when no one is watching”, highlights the importance of kindness, integrity, and character.

An incident shared by an MS News reader is a perfect example of this.

It happened on bus service 36 from Changi Airport, when a Jetstar staff member noticed two lost tourists and offered help by navigating the routes for them.

The reader, who preferred to remain anonymous, observed the exchange on Thursday (3 July) at around 7pm.

Tourists were ‘visibly confused’

The mother and son pair, who had boarded the bus at Terminal 2, looked “visibly confused” and appeared to be looking around for help.

They spoke a foreign language but attempted to ask the bus driver questions, though he did not respond or offer any assistance.

The reader noted that the tourists seemed unsure about whether they were on the correct bus, where it was headed, and how many stops remained.

“It was clear they needed guidance and weren’t familiar with the local transport system,” the reader said.

Jetstar staff guided tourists throughout the entire bus ride

“No one on the bus moved to help. People just watched,” said the reader. “But one woman did.”

Clad in her Jetstar Asia uniform and likely just off her shift, the woman noticed the lost tourists and immediately stepped forward to help them.

She explained which stop to alight at and reminded them to tap their cards properly.

Throughout the entire bus ride, she continued to check in on them, guide them, and offer reassurance.

“Before she got off, she politely asked the driver to remind them where to alight,” the reader recalled.

However, the bus driver responded that he would probably forget.

The woman then repeated the directions clearly to the tourists and ensured that they understood before disembarking.

As she alighted, the reader noticed the name “Wendy” on her luggage tag.

While it is unclear if the tourists successfully arrived at their destination, the woman had made every effort to ensure they knew where to go.

‘She didn’t have to help, but she did’

The reader was moved after witnessing the woman’s act of kindness.

“It might not sound like much, but in a world where everyone seems busy, tired, or distracted, she noticed and she acted,” they said.

“She didn’t have to help, but she did. Quietly. Kindly.”

This act of kindness happened weeks after the announcement that Jetstar Asia would cease operations by 31 July, affecting more than 500 employees.

Since then, efforts have been made to re-employ those affected, with at least 450 job openings offered at a recent Changi Airport job fair.

