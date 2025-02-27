Blackpink’s Jisoo to grace Orchard Central on 7 March for launch of pop-up concept store

Blackpink’s Jisoo is coming to Orchard Central on 7 March

Heads up, Singapore Blinks: Blackpink’s Jisoo will be in your area — Orchard Central, to be exact — very soon.

The South Korean singer-actress will be in town for one day on 7 March to mark the grand launch of the ‘AMORTAGE at Far East Malls’ pop-up store.

Inspired by her chart-topping debut solo mini-album, this month-long pop-up is a celebration of Jisoo’s music, style, and artistry — complete with cute merch to take home.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the star in the flesh, Jisoo will be making her way down to unveil the store at 5.30pm.

Score exclusive Jisoo merchandise at pop-up

In addition to Jisoo’s appearance, fans can look forward to exclusive merchandise and special promotions throughout the pop-up, which runs from 5 March to 6 April.

Her ‘AMORTAGE’ album will be available in four different versions, alongside collectibles featuring Jisoo’s hand-drawn character, SHUMON.

Among the highlights are the SHUMON Baby Plush Keychains, available in three colours, including two Singapore-exclusive shades: black and pink (of course).

Other must-have items include the SHUMON Phone Pop-up Grip and the Baby SHUMON Cushion.

Then, starting 11 March, the pop-up will launch new merchandise, including T-shirts and notebooks — ideal additions to any fan’s collection.

How to get your hands on a free limited-edition pouch

And that’s not all.

From 5 March to 6 April, simply spend S$150 in a maximum of two same-day receipts at any Far East Mall and receive an exclusive, limited-edition SHUMON Grey Pouch.

Image courtesy of Far East Malls

Additionally, sign up for the shopFarEast membership programme and spend S$50 in a single receipt at any Far East Mall for a chance to spin and win incredible prizes through the ‘Spin Your Love’ feature on the shopFarEast app.

You could win an ‘AMORTAGE’ album, an autographed polaroid by Jisoo, exclusive discounts at the ‘AMORTAGE at Far East Malls’ pop-up concept store at Orchard Central, or shopFarEast vouchers.

Featured image adapted from @sooyaaa__ on Instagram.