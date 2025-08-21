Applicant in M’sia turns down job offer because father disapproves of salary

Recruiter stunned after applicant refuses job offer because father ‘was not happy’ with salary

A job applicant in Malaysia left netizens confused after they turned down a job offer, not because they had issues with the role, but because their father disapproved of the salary.

According to Malaysian news outlet The Sun, the Malaysian recruiter was left stunned by the applicant’s response. They later shared the bizarre exchange on Threads on 19 Aug.

Candidate cites father’s disapproval over pay

In the screenshot, the applicant admitted the job offer was fine, saying:

Everything was okay, but my father wasn’t happy about the salary.

The recruiter, baffled, noted that the applicant was the one who applied and interviewed, but the final say apparently rested with their dad.

They captioned the post: “So now it’s the child who’s applying for the job, but what am I supposed to reply to this?”

Netizens amused by unusual situation

The post quickly drew amused reactions online, with many netizens cracking jokes about the father’s outsized role in the application process.

One netizen offered a cheeky comeback for the recruiter.

Another netizen offered a more professional alternative.

Most netizens joked about the role the father was playing in the application process.

Meanwhile, one netizen urged sympathy for the applicant, suggesting they might be new to the workforce and still heavily reliant on parental guidance.

Parental involvement not uncommon in Asia

While the incident amused many, it reflects the close family ties common in Asian cultures.

In Singapore, for instance, a 2023 Straits Times survey found that three in four working adults give their parents a monthly allowance, usually between S$300 and S$500.

For some, then, parents having a say in salary negotiations might not be too surprising.

