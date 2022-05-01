Johor Café Looks Like A Korean Seaside Villa, Serves Desserts Like Waffles & Mochi

Johor Seaside Café Has Postcard-Worthy Views That Resemble Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Korean drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha had us imagining retreats to quaint seaside villages. While Singapore’s urban cityscape is a far cry from Korean seaside towns, there’s a little café not too far away that gives off a similar charming vibe.

Located in Johor, Yard & Co is a seaside café that serves desserts such as waffles and mochi.

You can also take in stunning views of the cerulean waves while sipping on your cup of coffee.

Here’s what you need to know if you are thinking of adding this spot to your travel bucket list.

Johor seaside café has cosy & charming interior

Step through the doors of Yard & Co and you’ll be charmed by the minimalist interior that seems to be inspired by the MUJI style that we all know and love.

Take a seat beside the large windows that offer stunning views of the sea in all its postcard-worthy glory.

If you are tired from work, a break from the city in exchange for a brand new scenery might be just what you need.

Even if South Korea’s coastal cities are thousands of miles away, this café will let you experience a similar vibe much closer to home.

It also bears a resemblance to Busan’s gorgeous coastal establishments, but again, is a lot easier to travel to.

Have coffee by the sea

If you prefer to sip your coffee in the great outdoors, then Yard & Co is the perfect place to be.

The outdoor areas have tables and chairs so you can sit down, enjoy the fresh air, and clear your mind.

Imagine dining with bae with a panoramic view while basking in the sun and relishing the sound of waves gently crashing against the shores.

Enjoy desserts such as waffles & mochi

There’s no denying that the café’s coastal views look straight out of a painting. As a bonus, you’ll also find that its desserts and dishes are pretty affordable.

If you need something more filling, you can feast on their assortment of waffles, fries, and pasta dishes.

Dessert lovers shouldn’t miss out on the milk mochi, which you can eat with peanuts and black sesame powder, and top with brown sugar syrup.

For drinks, they serve a variety of caffeinated concoctions like espressos, lattes, and coffee mojitos from S$2.85 (RM9).

Take a break at the beach

Yard & Co is a two-hour drive from the Causeway. Since it’s not that far from home, perhaps you can drop by on the weekends.



Address: 4785, 1, Jalan Siakap, Kampung Sungai Rengit, 81600 Pengerang, Johor

Operation Hours: 12pm to 7pm (Closed on Mondays)

Website: Yard & Co Facebook page

Sometimes, a break from the hustle and bustle of the city is all you need to put things into perspective.

Don’t forget to take a plethora of stunning seaside selfies during your visit to make all your friends jelly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @yardnco on Instagram, @ayusidek on Instagram & @xiiaowen1104 on Instagram.