Causeway accident blocks 1 of 3 lanes towards S’pore, 1 person sent to hospital

Causeway accident blocks lane, one person sent to hospital

A traffic accident on the Johor-Singapore Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (7 Sept) led to a temporary lane closure and delays for motorists.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the incident near 21 Woodlands Crossing at about 1.20pm.

One person was subsequently taken to Woodlands Health Campus for medical treatment.

ICA advises motorists of delays

At 1.44pm, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted an update on Facebook confirming the accident.

One of the three lanes towards Singapore had been blocked, and commuters were advised to expect delays.

Videos circulating online showed a car being towed away by a recovery truck, with a motorcycle parked by the roadside.

An ambulance and several officers were also present at the scene.

At 2.36pm, the ICA announced that the accident had been cleared and all lanes towards Singapore were back in operation.

