19-year-old girl dies after traffic accident in Joo Chiat, family appeals for information

19-year-old dies after traffic accident along Joo Chiat Road on 8 June

The family of a 19-year-old girl is appealing for information about the traffic accident that took the teenager’s life.

The accident happened along Joo Chiat Road at about 8.10am on 8 June.

The deceased teenager’s parents had put up a poster on a lamppost along Joo Chiat Road, seemingly outside Katong Point.

Based on the information on the poster, the victim — known as Dorothy — was walking in the vicinity when a vehicle hit her.

Those with CCTV footage or helpful details about the incident are urged to submit their information via the police’s I-Witness portal.

24-year-old driver assisting investigations

In a Facebook post on 11 June, Dorothy’s mother — known as Ms Tan — shared pictures of her daughter’s funeral.

“So grateful to God for nineteen wonderful years with Dorothy,” wrote Ms Tan in the caption.

“See you next time, my beloved daughter, Dorothy Naomi Tan.”

The 19-year-old passed away on 9 June, a day after the accident.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the police stated that the incident involved a van and a pedestrian.

A 24-year-old man who was driving the truck at the time is currently assisting investigations.

In a separate statement, an SCDF spokesperson said they conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital after the accident.

MS News has reached out to Ms Tan for comment.

Also read: At least 2 dead including Temasek JC student after 6-vehicle accident in Tampines

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.