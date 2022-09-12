S’pore Judges To Get 5-12% Pay Rise, Will Help Attract & Retain Talent

Pay Rise For Judges & Statutory Appointment Holders Will Include Chief Justice & Attorney-General

The salaries of Singapore’s judges, as well as selected statutory appointment holders, will increase by 5% to 12%.

This will help the civil service attract and retain talent for key leadership roles, the Public Service Division (PSD) has said.

This pay rise will also include officers in the administrative service.

Pay rise for judges & others takes effect from 1 Oct

In a press release on Monday (12 Sep), the PSD said 30 judicial and statutory appointment holders and about 300 administrative officers will benefit.

They will get salary adjustments of between 5% and 12%.

Their salary ranges will also be adjusted.

This will take effect from 1 Oct.

Chief Justice & Attorney-General among beneficiaries

Singapore’s Chief Justice will be among the judicial appointment holders who will get the pay rise, the PSD said.

Other judges who will benefit are the judges of the Court of Appeal, judges of the Appellate Division and judges of the High Court. Judicial commissioners will also be included.

As for the statutory appointment holders, the Attorney-General, Deputy Attorneys-General, Public Service Commission chairman, and Auditor-General will see their salaries go up.

Last pay rise for judges was 15 years ago

Explaining the reasons for the move, PSD noted that the last salary increase for this group was almost 15 years ago, in 2007/2008.

In the intervening period, “gaps with market benchmarks have increased significantly”, they said.

Thus, the PSD aims to keep pace with the market and narrow the gaps, adding,

These adjustments will enable the Public Service to continue to attract and retain its fair share of talent for key leadership roles.

Civil servants enjoyed pay rise from 1 Aug

The pay rise for judges and other appointment holders and officers follows a similar increase for civil servants.

On 1 Aug, selected civil servants received pay rises of 5% to 14%.

When it announced the move in June, PSD also cited the need to continue attracting and retaining talent.

In July, it was also announced that nurses would get up to 2.1 months’ base salary as a “retention payment” this year.

PSD will continue reviewing salaries

PSD said they’ll continue reviewing salaries of public officers periodically.

When necessary, they’ll adjust them to keep pace with the market, but not lead it.

Besides offering competitive salaries, PSD will also “continue to strengthen development efforts across all schemes of service”.

That means administrative officers may get job rotations, attachments in other sectors and leadership milestone programmes.

These initiatives will help them give their best when serving the nation and citizens, PSD added.

