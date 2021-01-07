Junction 8 & Other Popular Malls Visited By Covid-19 Cases Over New Year

While Singapore’s Covid-19 cases remain low, a small number of community cases have popped up recently.

Some have visited frequently crowded shopping centres in the last few days of 2020, and a several days over the new year. Such places include Junction 8, Bugis+ and 313 Somerset.

This is a reminder for Singaporeans to remain vigilant though we have transitioned to Phase 3.

Junction 8, Northpoint City & Bugis+ among places visited

In an update by the Ministry of Health, various popular shopping centres have been visited by Covid-19 cases during the infectious period.

Popular shopping centres visited by Covid-19 cases include:

26 Dec: Zara at 313 Somerset (313 Orchard Road), from 1.50pm-2.30pm

(313 Orchard Road), from 1.50pm-2.30pm 29 Dec: Grande Jete Cafe & Bar at Takashimaya (391 Orchard Road), from 12-1pm

(391 Orchard Road), from 12-1pm 29 Dec: Cold Storage, Spotlight at Plaza Singapore (68 Orchard Road), from 4.45-8.05pm

(68 Orchard Road), from 4.45-8.05pm 29 Dec: The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at Junction 8 (9 Bishan Place), from 9.40-11pm

(9 Bishan Place), from 9.40-11pm 30 Dec: Jinja Chicken at Northpoint City (930 Yishun Avenue 2), from 7.10-8pm

(930 Yishun Avenue 2), from 7.10-8pm 31 Dec: A|X Armani Exchange at The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands (2 Bayfront Avenue), from 4-4.35pm

(2 Bayfront Avenue), from 4-4.35pm 31 Dec: Beanstro at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (2 Bayfront Avenue), from 5.15-6.35pm

(2 Bayfront Avenue), from 5.15-6.35pm 1 Jan: Tonkotsu Kazen Ramen at Northpoint City (930 Yishun Avenue 2), from 8.25-10.35pm

(930 Yishun Avenue 2), from 8.25-10.35pm 1 Jan: SUKI-YA at Bugis+ (201 Victoria Street), from 8.30-10.05pm

(201 Victoria Street), from 8.30-10.05pm 2 Jan: Zara at Ngee Ann City (391 Orchard Road), from 6.30-7.35pm

You can find the full list here.

Cases visited malls over new year period

It is worth noting that these places were visited over the new year period, when shopping centres tend to get crowded.

This happened as Singapore moved into Phase 3 of its reopening on 28 Dec, showing that a relaxing of measures doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be complacent.

Steps to ensure our wellbeing still applies. This includes wearing a mask outside, maintaining safe distancing and keeping to groups of 8 without intermingling.

MOH advises people who have been at locations in the list during the specified timings to monitor their health over the next 14 days.

Should they develop acute respiratory infection symptoms such as a cough or sore throat , a prompt visit to the doctor is a must.

Staying safe in Phase 3

It may be easy to be complacent in light of the relaxed measures of Phase 3. However, community cases are not entirely gone.

While it may be alarming that Covid-19 cases visited crowded areas during the infectious period of the disease, we must stay calm but remain vigilant to ensure we beat the pandemic.

