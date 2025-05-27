16-year-old repeatedly trespasses into junior college female toilet out of curiosity about women’s anatomy

16-year-old sentenced to probation for repeatedly entering junior college female toilet

On Tuesday (27 May), a 16-year-old boy was given 18 months’ probation by the State Courts after repeatedly trespassing into a female toilet at a junior college.

The teen, whose identity is protected by a court gag order, said his actions were motivated by curiosity about the female anatomy.

This led him to secretly observe female students in the toilet.

In addition to probation, the court ordered him to complete 60 hours of community service and to undergo psychological or psychiatric treatment if deemed necessary.

Trespasses twice in one day to spy on female students

The court heard that the teen initially entered the female toilet twice on the afternoon of 18 July 2024.

He told authorities he was “curious about the female anatomy and how females urinate”, the prosecution said.

After failing to find anyone inside during his first visits, he returned later that day and hid inside a cubicle.

Peeks at victim through gap below cubicle divider

Shortly after, an 18-year-old female student entered the cubicle to his right.

The boy then lowered his head to peek through the gap beneath the divider.

He observed her briefly before she noticed him, though she did not react aloud despite being startled.

The victim later reported the incident to the school’s general office, and a police report was filed.

Despite being caught once, the teen returned and trespassed into the female toilet twice more the following day to spy on other women.

Boy’s parents placed on S$5,000 bond

Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Tan noted that the teen’s actions were deliberate, highlighting his repeated trespassing despite being caught.

However, taking into account the boy’s age and lack of prior offences, the prosecution agreed to request a probation suitability assessment.

The teen pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal trespass and voyeurism, with four additional trespass charges considered during sentencing.

His parents were also required to post a S$5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour throughout the probation period.

As probation was ordered, the teen will not have a criminal record.

Under Singapore law, voyeurism can result in up to two years’ imprisonment, fines, caning, or a combination thereof, while trespassing carries penalties of up to three months in jail, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

Featured image adapted from pixelshot on Canva, for illustration purposes only.