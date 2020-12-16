Jurong Warehouse Sale Has Toys Which Will Make Great Christmas Gifts

Christmas is around the corner, and we know that many Singaporeans might not have time to do some proper shopping. Facing the crowds in town seems daunting, but you won’t have to deal with that while picking out toys at this Jurong warehouse.

With various products under $10, you can find all the gifts you need to surprise the little ones, without having to splurge.

Source

Facebook page Singapore Toy Sale shared about this lobang yesterday (15 Dec). Here’s what you can look out for.

Star Wars figurines & Nerf guns for action hero wannabes

According to Singapore Toy Sale’s post, the Santa’s Warehouse Sale is currently ongoing at the South Wing of Jurong Logistics Hub.

While there are many toys across different price ranges, the ones that cost $10 or less certainly caught our attention.

Action figures like this one of Captain Cassian from the ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ movie will excite both kids and grown-up fans alike.

Source

Accompany that with a Mandalorian-themed Nerf blaster, and your kiddos can pretend to be real life action heroes.

Source

Classic toys you can’t go wrong with

While there doesn’t seem to be a Baby Yoda, these dolls have enough cute appeal to make even the smol-est child go, “Aww.” Priced at only $2, you can get several boxes for your kids to experiment with different hairstyles.

Source

Restless little ones who need toys that can move will enjoy playing with these toy cars, which are on sale at $10 for 5.

Source

Buy them as many as you’d like, but don’t regret when your home turns into the CTE at rush hour.

No appointment needed

Those who are interested in copping these deals should plan your journey to the West soon, as the sale is due to end on 23 Dec.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Address: Jurong Logistics Hub South Wing, 31 Jurong Port Road, #05-25/26, Singapore 619115

Opening hours: 10 Dec – 23 Dec 2020, 10am – 7pm daily

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay Station

Note that only cash and PayNow are accepted, so withdraw your money or get your digital banking in order before you go.

Just in time for Christmas

Since the season of giving is near, adults will soon we have to put on Santa’s cap to make the little ones smile.

Toys are often the guaranteed way to do that, so head down to this sale before stocks run out.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Singapore Toy Sale on Facebook and Facebook.