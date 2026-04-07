The Kallang launches beginner-friendly pickleball clinics for all ages, no experience or equipment needed

The Kallang launches four editions of pickleball clinics over the next six months for all ages

Want to try your hand at the trending sport, pickleball, but don’t know where to begin?

Fret not — The Kallang Group has recently announced the launch of the OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball series, offering pickleball clinics and social games perfect for beginners and recreational players.

No prior experience is needed, and participants don’t even have to rush out to buy equipment, as paddles and balls are provided during each session.

Clinics for all ages

The series, co-organised by OCBC and The Kallang Group, offers pickleball clinics — structured, instructor-led group training sessions designed to improve specific skills and techniques in the sport.

These will be held at The Kallang Hard Courts, located near Gate 13 of the National Stadium.

There are three categories available: Youth (ages 13-20), Adult, and Multi-Generation.

The Multi-Generation category allows families to sign up together, requiring a joint registration of one child under 21, one adult, and one senior aged 60 and above.

This makes it an excellent opportunity for inter-generational bonding while staying active.

Following the conclusion of the clinics, the inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open tournament will take place from 23 to 25 Oct.

Event details and pricing

The clinics will take place over four editions corresponding to the next four months — April, May, August, and September — with each session lasting two hours.

Adult Workshops will be held on Fridays from 6pm-8pm and 7.30pm-9.30pm on: 24 April, 15 May, 21 Aug, and 4 Sept.

Meanwhile, Youth Workshops (ages 13-20) will take place from 8am-10am and 9.30am-11.30am on: 25 April, 16 May, 22 Aug, and 5 Sept.

Multi-Generation Workshops will be scheduled on the same dates as the youth sessions, with similar times to the adult workshops.

The adult workshops are priced at S$15 per session, while the youth workshops are S$10 per session.

Multi-generation workshops are priced at S$28 per session for each group.

All prices are inclusive of GST, and each session will be limited to a maximum of 36 participants.

Pickleball health benefits

According to Raffles Health, pickleball is an “excellent way” to improve cardiovascular health, agility, and hand-eye coordination.

It’s also a low-impact sport, making it ideal for those recovering from or prone to injuries.

Not only is it a fantastic form of exercise, but pickleball is a social activity that helps release endorphins, which can reduce stress and anxiety.

For more details on registration and the event, visit The Kallang Group’s website or check out @ocbcgepickleball on Instagram.

Also read: Jamus Lim suggests converting underused multi-storey carpark floor space into pickleball courts

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Kallang Group